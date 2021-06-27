Grace Kelly’s Children: Where Are Her Kids Today?

Princess Grace Kelly was a star on the silver screen and appeared in classic films, like “Rear Window,” and “The Country Girl.” Despite having a successful career, the Pennsylvania native stepped away from Hollywood in 1956, following her marriage to Prince Rainier III of Monaco. During their marriage, the couple shared one son, named Prince Albert ll, 63, and two daughters, Princess Caroline, 64, and Princess Stéphanie, 56. Unfortunately, Princess Grace died when she was 52-years-old. According to Hello! Magazine, she had “a stroke and lost control of [her] car, which then drove off the mountainside” and ended up passing away soon after the accident. Princess Stéphanie, who was just 17, was also in the car at the time of the incident. While she was injured, she managed to have a full recovery. Kelly’s death is examined in an episode of the Reelz’s series “Autopsy: The Last Hours of…,” which airs on June 27, 2021.

Despite losing their mother at a relatively young age, Prince Albert II, Princess Caroline, and Princess Stéphanie have all had fulfilling lives. Here is what Princess Grace’s children have been up to as of late.

Prince Albert II

The official Prince’s Palace of Monaco’s website reported that Prince Albert II of Monaco “succeeded his father, Prince Rainier III who died” in 2005. The former Olympic bobsledder has dedicated his life to numerous causes involving the environment and athleticism. He is the president of the Mediterranean Science Commission (CIESM) and established the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, an organization “dedicated to protecting the environment.”

Prince Albert II has held the title of “Honorary President of the International Union of Modern Pentathlon and the International Athletics Foundation” for the past 24 years. He also became the Chairman of the IOC Sport and Environment Commission in 2014.

He and his wife of almost ten years, Charlene, Princess of Monaco, welcomed their twin children, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, in December 2014.

Princess Caroline

Princess Caroline of Hanover has honored her mother’s legacy by taking an interest in creative expression and women’s and children’s welfare. Prince’s Palace of Monaco’s website noted that she has been “the President of the Monegasque Committee for the International Year of Children” since she was 22-years-old. At the age of 24, she decided to establish an organization called Jeune J’Ecoute, which provides support to “troubled youngsters.” For the past 38 years, she has served as “the Honorary President of the Guides de Monaco, which became the l’Association des Guides et Scouts de Monaco,” an organization similar to Boy Scouts. In addition, she is the “President of l’AMADE Mondiale (Association Mondiale des Amis de l’Enfance) or (Worldwide Association of Children’s Friends),” which focuses on “protect[ing] children from physical and psychological abuse.” Princess Caroline also opened Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo as an homage to her mother, who practiced ballet.

The 64-year-old also has four adult children, Andrea Casiraghi, 37, Charlotte Casiraghi, 34, Pierre Casiraghi, 33, and Princess Alexandra of Hanover, 21.

During a joint 2020 interview with the French publication, Madame Figaro, Princess Caroline, and Charlotte briefly talked about feminism. Princess Caroline revealed that her mother told her that she was not required to get an education, presumably because of her gender, but stated that she decided to go forward with it, as she was interested in competing with her male counterparts.

Princess Stéphanie

Princess Stéphanie of Monaco is determined to help eradicate AIDS. While speaking to HelloMonaco in December 2020, the 56-year-old, who is the president of Fight Aids Monaco, insisted that “the fight is far from over.” She told the publication:

The enthusiasm for this battle has waned, new generations are ignorant of the problem. They need to be educated as early as high school, even middle school. People must no longer hide their HIV status. HIV does not get transmitted with a smile! Sadly, there is still a stigma even around its research. People will give money more easily for the fight against cancer whereas everything is actually connected.

Princess Stéphanie also serves as the Honorary President of the International Monte-Carlo Circus Festival. As of late, some activists have voiced their concern about the overall treatment of circus animals. During the interview with Hello Monaco, she suggested that animals trained for the International Monte-Carlo Circus Festival are treated respectfully.

“The same rules cannot be applied universally. We can’t be taking bottle-fed animals away from their circus families. Some of these people have been looking after their animals for generations and they are happy. You have to come and actually see them before making any kind of judgment,” said Princess Stéphanie.

The royal also has three children, Louis Ducruet, 28, Pauline Ducruet, 27, and Camille Gottlieb, 22. In the Hello Monaco interview, she discussed quarantining with Pauline and Camille due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“At the end, we were nostalgic… During the confinement we were able to breathe, take our time and enjoy what we were doing. Walking our dogs, doing puzzles, sports and a lot of cooking,” said the mother-of-three.

