‘Great British Bake Off’ Contestant Dies After Cancer Battle

Luis Troyana, from series five of The Great British Bake Off, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 48.

Troyana appeared on the show in 2014, and passed away from oesophageal cancer, according to Cosmopolitan.

Troyana’s agent posted the news of his passing on Twitter, writing, “Sadly, my lovely client lost his brave fight against Oesophageal cancer last week. A fantastic man with a love of baking that saw him get to the finals of GBBO, write a wonderful book, Bake It Great and do so much more. Always in our thoughts.”

Troyana’s agent also linked to a Just Giving page created by his wife, Louise, where people have the opportunity to donate to Macmillan Cancer Support.

On the page, Louise wrote of her husband, “Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure, you are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure x.”

She added, “In Luis’ own words… A special thank you to Macmillan Cancer Support, East Cheshire Hospice and the NHS including Salford Royal NHS Foundation Trust, The Christie NHS Foundation Trust and Stockport NHS Foundation Trust for trying to save my life and their tireless work to try and eliminate cancer.”

Along with authoring a book and finishing runner up on GBBO, Troyana opened his own bakery, called The Hive, in 2016.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the bakery was named after Troyana’s love of beekeeping. At the time, he said of purchasing the property, “This site came up last December and then that was it – we were off.”

The official Great British Bake Off Twitter page has expressed their condolences with a tweet that reads, “We are deeply saddened to hear that Luis Troyano has passed away. It was a huge honour and pleasure to have him in the Bake Off Tent for Series Five. Our condolences and thoughts go out to his friends and family.”

A number of friends, family, and fans have flocked to Twitter to commemorate Troyana’s loss. One social media user wrote, “I’m so sorry, that’s such sad news. I remember thinking he was lovely on Bakeoff, then found out he was from the village I grew up in. Much love to you, and to his family and other friends x.”

Another added, “Sometimes life really sucks, but then I remember I am lucky enough to know this bunch. I’m going to bloody miss you.”

On April 24, Troyana, himself, posted about his cancer battle. He wrote that a year prior, he had surgery to remove an “awful tumor… that would have killed me.” He continued, “So a huge thank you to the amazing teams… that saved my life. I’m in your debt ❤.”

Troyana was a marketing manager with Salford City Council at the time of his death.

