Great Clips & Sports Clips Free Haircuts on Veterans Day 2020

Veterans and active military members can get free haircuts on Veterans Day 2020.

Great Clips and Sports Clips are giving away free haircuts in addition to other promotions. According to a Great Clips press release, this is the eighth year that the salon chain has participated in this Veterans Day special. As for Sports Clips, it will also be giving out free haircuts. In addition, Sports Clips will donate $1.00 per haircut to the VFW’s “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship” program.

Read on below for more information on the Veterans Day freebies and promotions for Great Clips and Sports Clips.

Veterans Can Win Free Haircuts for a Year

Great Clips’ press release stated that free haircuts for a year and a $350 gift card are in the mix this season. Great Clips encourages people to nominate a member of the military on social media to get this “recognition package”.

If you go to get a haircut at Great Clips on Veterans Day and you are not a veteran or active duty, you can take home a free haircut card and give it to a member of the military who you can thank for serving their country. All free haircut cards must be redeemed through December 11, 2020, according to the Great Clips press release.

Steve Hockett, CEO of Great Clips, Inc., released this statement, “We’re thrilled to continue to honor retired and active service men and women who protect and serve our country with a free haircut. Our appreciation goes beyond just a thank you, which is why we’re proud to introduce a new way for our customers to pay it forward by helping us recognize, celebrate and reward military members for their service.”

Veterans can go to a local Great Clips and pick up a free haircut card for themselves if they do not wish to get a haircut on November 11, 2020.

Sports Clips Is Giving Out Donations on Veterans Day As Well

In addition to offering vets and military members free haircuts, Sports Clips locations will also be donating $1 per haircut to the VFW’s “Sport Clips Help A Hero Scholarship” program, according to the Sports Clips website. Sports Clips stores will also be collecting donations from patrons and/or volunteers through December 5, 2020.

Sports Clips’ free haircuts on Veterans Day are only available at select parts.

According to Military Benefits Info, local salons in your area may also offer specials, discounts or freebies on Veterans Day.

Aside from free haircuts, many places are giving away free car washes, complimentary oil changes and more.

Restaurants are filled with promotions and free meals for Veterans Day as well. Whether you’re dining on some fast food, eating off of a special menu.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates