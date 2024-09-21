Famous Reality Cooking Show Star Dies at Age 64, Shocking Fans

Greg Malouf, a famous reality television chef who was known for his mastery of Middle Eastern cooking, has died, a MasterChef judge wrote on Instagram. He was 64.

According to News.com.au, Malouf was an “awarding-winning Australian chef” who “had often been credited with pioneering modern Middle Eastern cuisine in Australia.” He was a Michelin star chef, a cookbook author, and appeared on the reality television show, MasterChef in Australia, News.com.au reported. Daily Mail called Malouf a “MasterChef” star.

Malouf also appeared on “Food Safari,” another reality cooking show, the Mirror reported.

“Very sad to hear of the death of one of Australia’s greatest ever chefs… Greg Malouf… aged just 64,” Australian journalist Stephen Quartermain wrote on X. “The godfather of modern Middle Eastern cuisine. Condolences to his family and friends 🙏🏻”

George Calombaris, a judge on the show, confirmed Malouf’s death on his Instagram page on September 20.

“Along with so many today is a sad day for us all. We lost a giant of a human @gregmaloufchef,” he wrote. “A beautiful man. Yes, an amazing chef. I send love to his family and strength. I will miss the banter of all things Greek and Lebanese food. RIP great man. See you on the other side. Gc xxx”

Although the cause of death was not released, Daily Mail reported that Malouf had recently received a donor heart in a transplant operation.

People Praised Malouf as a ‘Beautiful Man’ Who Was ‘1 of the Giants’ in Instagram Tributes

People praised Malouf on Calombaris’s Instagram post. “Well said, a culinary King! ❤️” wrote one person. “The master of Middle Eastern cuisine, a beautiful man. Deepest condolences to his loved ones. RIP Greg Malouf! 🙏❤️” wrote another.

“One of the giants,” another person wrote. “Wow. I am speechless. What a serious loss. Incredible chef and beautiful human being 🤍,” wrote another.

“What a man, what gifts. May all your good wow the afterlife ✨” another fan wrote.

According to the Mirror, Malouf “became the second person in Australia’s Victoria to receive a second heart transplant in a five-hour operation – 14 years after he first went under the knife.” The site reported that a “re-transplant was required because the first donor heart had failed due to chronic rejection.”

Greg Malouf Recently Posted About Turkish Cuisine & Traveled to Barcelona, Spain

Malouf’s last post on Instagram was on September 6, when he posted about Turkish cuisine.

He was active in July, when he wrote, “Barcelona ….What a beautiful city with incredible tapas. More later about why I was there briefly filming for a new digital platform, Scoolinary. Lebanese mezza cookery classes and unraveling its secrets.”

In June, he wrote, “Wow what a beautiful night …..collaborative dinners to celebrate Single Malt Whisky and food to match with all the trimming’s…. thank you Chef Paul and team at the Guild, and of course Glenfiddich and Esquire magazine.”

He often posted photos of food, writing in late July, “A nod to the great tiramisu….Flavours of orange blossom mascarpone, Turkish coffee, cardamom, chocolate and Persian pistachios🤤”