The Gremlin on ‘The Masked Singer’ Clues & Guesses So Far

The Masked Singer season 4 is underway, and 6 more undercover celebrity contestants are taking the stage to perform for the first time during September 30’s episode, “The Group B Premiere – Six More Masks.” One of those competitors is the Gremlin.

Here’s what we know about the Gremlin after his first performance on The Masked Singer, and which celebrities might be hiding behind the mask.

‘The Masked Singer’ Gremlin Clues So Far

Introducing himself to The Masked Singer season 4 fans ahead of the season premiere, the Gremlin said, “My competition may find me disturbing, but they’ll just have to grem and bear it.”

Every contestant offered one clue before season 4 of the celebrity singing competition began, to spark fan’s interest and get them guessing. Gremlin’s first clue of the season was: “Check the gremlin manual and you can see, I can thrive when the temperature is a cool 66.5 degrees!”

In the Gremlin’s first animated clue package, several big visual clues stood out, including “Fast and Friendly Dating Service,” Ref #6219, black and white checkerboard, a shark with boxing gloves on, an ironing board, a tiger, a bull, a pig, a mouse, the beach, 41 proof alcohol, and chopping carrots.

At the start of his clue package, the Gremlin said, “Despite my checkered history, I can actually be quite charming. A true romantic.” Continuing, he added, “You may have heard I can be a bit combative, but I have a fluffy side, too!”

He teased, “I adore all animals” and “I also love to cook.”

For his first song, Gremlin sang “Stand By Me” by Ben E. King. Based on his voice and the way he moved on stage, it seemed like Gremlin is an older celebrity, and the judges loved the texture in his singing voice. They said he sounded “seasoned.”

When Nick Cannon asked the Gremlin what it meant to him to be performing “Stand By Me” on the Masked Singer stage, he said, “It meant a lot because this song was sang by one of my best friends ever. His name was Willy DeVille. He passed away years ago and I’ve missed him for a long time.” He said he thought that Willy sent him down the song, and you could hear the emotion in his voice as he remembered his late friend.

Top Guesses for Gremlin on ‘The Masked Singer’

After the Gremlin’s first performance, the judges were asked to cast their first impression guesses. They were very divided about what they think the celebrity behind the mask is famous for. Robin Thicke guessed Jerry Lee Lewis, Jenny McCarthy guessed Sylvester Stallone or Mickey Rourke, and Ken Jeong guessed “Stone Cold” Steve Austin.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

