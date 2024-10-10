Gretchen Whitmer Feeds Influencer a Dorito in Controversial Video

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was featured on Instagram feeding a social media influencer a Dorito in a controversial video that went viral on October 10.

The Whitmer Doritos video first appeared on the Instagram page of Liz Plank, who posts as @feministfabulous. She has more than 600,000 followers on Instagram and more than 155,000 followers on X. Plank, who also has a Substack page, calls herself a “feminist who loves men” on Instagram. She is also a podcaster.

The Whitmer Doritoes video shows the Democratic governor in a blue dress wearing a Harris/Walz baseball cap and feeding a kneeling Plank a Dorito.

“If he won’t, Gretchen Whitmer will,” the influencer wrote with the video on Instagram. “Chips aren’t just delicious, the CHIPS Act is a game-changer for U.S. tech and manufacturing, boosting domestic production of semiconductors to reduce reliance on foreign suppliers! Donald Trump would put that at risk.”

The video emerged as Michigan remains a key battleground state that could help determine the presidential election. It quickly became controversial online, with one X page writing, “Very rarely do I come across a political video that I have no comment on. This Gretchen Whitmer video is so bizarre that I’m at a loss for words.” That post had more than 300,000 views in just a few hours. Another influencer called the video “strange” and wrote that it left people “confused” on both sides of the political spectrum.

Others defended the video on Plank’s page, with one person labeling it “incredible.” But another comment writer said, “Can someone explain? I don’t get it.”

Liz Plank Explained that the Gretchen Whitmer Dorito Video Is part of a New Series She Developed Called ‘Chip Chat’

Plank explained the video on Substack, writing, “My dream has always been to bring you more video content, and today, that dream comes true with a very special interview on Chip Chat, a new series that I’ve been wanting to do FOR YEARS where I eat chips with my favorite people and bring you along with me.”

She added, “But this isn’t just any interview—this one is with the woman who flipped Michigan, battled a global pandemic, faced down an armed militia, and still had time to chat with me about chips and democracy. Yes, I’m talking about none other than Governor Gretchen Whitmer!”

She also posted a video of the interview on YouTube.

“We kicked things off with the question everyone really wants to know: What’s her favorite chip? Turns out, it’s BetterMade, straight from Detroit. Naturally, we opened a can on camera, because what’s a political interview without a little snack? Also if anyone wants any, I have a 24-pack at home that I need help eating!” Plank wrote in her Substack article about the Whitmer appearance.

On her website, Plank describes herself as, “an award-winning journalist, international bestselling author, and producer of several critically acclaimed digital series at Vox Media and NBC News. She co-hosts Synced, a podcast with Monica Padman and Dax Shepard, as well as the Man Enough podcast alongside Justin Baldoni and Jamey Heath, where they interview influential figures about their journeys to manhood.”

Conservative Social Media Influencers Argued the Gretchen Whitmer Doritos Video Mocks Catholic Communion, But Others Defended the Skit

Conservative influencers quickly sent the Whitmer Doritos video viral with some believing it mocked the Catholic Church.

A Washington Times columnist wrote on X that he believed the scene was reminiscent of giving Communion in church.

The conservative site RedState labeled the moment a “cringe video,” writing, “CRINGE VIDEO: Gretchen Whitmer, in a Camo Harris-Walz Cap, Feeds Doritos to a Woman on Her Knees.” That site referred to Plank as a “feminist journalist.”

Other people on social media just wondered what Whitmer was doing. “What in the world is Gretchen Whitmer doing? Why did this other lady agree to embarrass herself like this?” a person wrote. “Wheres our money at for these Michigan roads? We need answers.”

People were more positive on Plank’s own comment thread. “Not sure what’s happening, but I’m sure I want it, 🥵” wrote one person. “This is amazing but can we make Cool Ranch great again?!” wrote another. “You bested @colbertlateshow and @jeremyallenwhitefinally on this trend 😂” another person wrote.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that Doritos sponsored Stephen Colbert’s failed presidential primary bid in South Carolina in 2008.