Killed Off Character Returns to Grey’s Anatomy Season 17

In the final moments of the two-hour Grey’s Anatomy season 17 premiere, fans were shocked to see the return of a character who was killed off the show seasons ago. BEWARE OF MAJOR SPOILERS BELOW.

At the end of the premiere, we saw Meredith Grey collapsed and non-responsive in the hospital parking lot. As her colleagues rushed to her aid, the show cut away to a scene of Grey alone on a brightly-lit beach. From a distance, she heard a voice calling out to her. The man waving in the distance? Derek Shepherd, who was killed off the show at the end of season 11.

Since we know that Shepherd died within the show universe, this begs a bigger question: Is Meredith Grey dead, too?

New episodes of Grey’s Anatomy season 17 air on Thursday nights at 9/8c on ABC.

