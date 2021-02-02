Groundhog Day 2021: What Time Does Punxsutawney Phil Make His Prediction?

Groundhog Day 2021 is already here. The 135th annual holiday takes place Tuesday, February 2 at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, PA. Punxsutawney Phil will emerge from his burrow early Tuesday morning and predict the future weather. If Phil sees its shadow, winter will continue for six more weeks, but if it does not see its shadow, then spring will arrive early.

Phil Emerges Early in the Morning

If you would like to catch a glimpse of groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, you’ll have to set your alarm for the earlier side. Phil will leave his burrow at 7:25 a.m. EST/6:25 a.m. CT on Tuesday, February 2nd at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, PA, according to The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

The groundhog won’t predict the upcoming weather until then, but the festivities will begin around 6 a.m. EST with an early morning broadcast. A “Groundhog Special” will begin broadcasting at 6:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. CT, available via The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

At sunrise, the country will learn if Punxsutawney Phil will end up seeing his shadow. If he does, then people can be expecting six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, then spring is expected to be just around the corner.

Fans can watch Phil via livestream, but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no in-person attendance or guests on the grounds, per The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club.

You Can Still Tune In to Watch Phil

While there will be no in-person celebration, there are plenty of ways to still catch the furry friend. This year – along with past years – the Pennsylvania tourism website will livestream the event.