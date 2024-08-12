Gwen Stefani Suffers ‘Mysterious Injury’ Before Suddenly Cancelling Concert: Report

Gwen Stefani announced in an Instagram story that she was canceling an upcoming show due to a “recent injury,” according to People Magazine.

People reported that Stefani shared the message on her Instagram story on August 10. However, it is no longer visible on her page, where she has 17.7 million followers. Her most recent post is now from March.

“As a result of a recent injury and in consultation with my doctors, I’ve been advised that I’m not able to perform on August 17 at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City,” Stefani wrote, according to People. “I’m so sorry and we are planning to reschedule the show as soon as possible.”

Stefani did not disclose the nature of what Page Six referred to as a “mysterious injury.” According to People, Stefani also announced that she will reschedule the show. Stefani did not reveal the degree of seriousness of the injury.

The “No Doubt” singer is a coach on “The Voice.” On May 26, the show announced on Instagram that Stefani would be returning as a coach for Season 26. The post said the other coaches will be Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé.

Gwen Stefani Has Not Yet Announced a Date for the Rescheduled Show

People reported that Stefani has not yet announced a date for the rescheduled show but indicated that fans’ tickets would be good for it when one is rescheduled.

According to People, concertgoers will receive an email from Ticketmaster “as soon as the new show is announced.” Stefani also said that “current” tickets will be “valid for the new date.”

Stefani’s website still lists the now-cancelled August 17 show. She is scheduled to perform in Las Vegas, Nevada, on September 20, according to her website.

Stefani’s husband Blake Shelton has not posted anything about his wife’s injury on his Instagram page. Stefani is 54 years old.

Gwen Stefani Was Recently Involved in Creating a Collaboration Song for the Paris Olympics

In late July, Olympics.com announced that Stefani was part of a collaboration song for the Paris Olympics.

“Ahead of Paris 2024, The Coca-Cola Company has teamed up with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to celebrate the power of sport and music with a new song named ‘Hello World,'” Olympics.com wrote.

“The song, which debuted the day before the Paris 2024 Olympic Opening Ceremony on Thursday, July 25, was written and produced by songwriter, producer, and OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder. Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Gwen Stefani performs the single alongside eight-time Grammy Award winning producer singer-songwriter Anderson .Paak,” the release noted.

Continued the release, “The song brings together three uniquely different voices from the global music scene to capture the celebratory spirit of the Olympic Games. Stefani and .Paak both dance in front of the Olympic Rings throughout the music video which also includes inspirational footage from previous Olympic Games, as well as the iconic sights of this year’s host city.”

The song can be viewed on YouTube.