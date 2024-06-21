Gwyneth Paltrow Is Taking Ex Ben Affleck’s Side in Jennifer Lopez Divorce Talk: Report

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is trying to help her former boyfriend Ben Affleck fix his struggling marriage to Jennifer Lopez, but she is also firmly in Affleck’s camp, a new report in InTouch Weekly says.

InTouch Weekly reported on June 20, through a source, that Paltrow feels she has the “tools” to help the couple. However, the source told InTouch that Paltrow “is team Ben at the end of the day.”

“Gwyneth has been following the situation closely and believes really strongly that she could help them by sharing some of the tools that worked for her and Chris Martin,” the source told InTouch. According to InTouch, Paltrow “reached out and offered to do whatever she can to help him during this difficult time.”

Paltrow is divorced from Martin; when the couple announced their divorce in 2014, they said they were “consciously uncoupling,” People Magazine reported.

Gwyneth Paltrow ‘Hates’ to See Ben Affleck Going Through Pain, the Report Says

According to the InTouch source, Paltrow remained friends with Affleck after dating him in the late 1990s.

“People ask her for that kind of help all the time, but she’s very picky about who she’ll give her time to. Ben isn’t just anyone though, she’s been friends with him for nearly 30 years and she hates to see him going through this sort of pain,” the source said.

The source added to InTouch of Paltrow:

She knows he’s far from perfect and she’s got enough distance to act as an impartial mediator for him and J. Lo. She’s offered to try and help them get back on track but if it comes down to it she’s also got the skills to help them navigate the divorce with spiritual techniques, and practical advice to make it easier on them and on their kids. It’s typical Gwyneth, she always loves to meddle, but at least her heart is in the right place.

The Paltrow report comes after OK! Magazine reported that Lopez is upset with Affleck’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner and his friend Matt Damon for taking his side. The magazine also reported that Lopez believes his mom is trying to poison his mind against her because she preferred Garner as his wife.

Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Have Been Weathering Reports of Marital Trouble for Weeks

The report of Paltrow’s desire to help comes in the wake of multiple news headlines indicating the couple’s marriage is in trouble, although they haven’t confirmed any intention to divorce.

First, TMZ broke the news in early June that Affleck and Lopez have separated and are trying to sell their marital home, with Affleck moving into a rental home in Brentwood.

Lopez was spotted enjoying an Italian vacation without Affleck, while he was spotted having a large RV delivered to his home. Affleck was seen visiting his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Father’s Day; Lopez did give him a shout-out on Instagram that day, calling him “our hero” in her story. The pair have also been seen at graduations for two of Affleck’s kids.