Hairy Grabster on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Entrepreneurs Patty and Andy Watne took their company and product, the HairyGrabster, to the Sharks on ABC’s Shark Tank to see if they could score a deal from one of the investors on the show.

According to the episode synopsis, the husband and wife entrepreneurial duo from Orland Park, Illinois, “try and grab the Sharks’ attention with their product designed to easily remove hair from your hands in the shower or bath.”

The entrepreneurs pitched their company to Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner and Daymond John.

Here’s what you should know about Hairy Grabster from Shark Tank:

1. The Product is Made to Keep Hair Off Shower Walls

Hairy Grabster is made to keep strands of hair off of shower walls and out of the drain.

“First there was the flooded bathroom and the giant hair plug pulled from the drain,” the company website reads. “Then, the little balls of hair that were dropped over the side of the shower. When the shower wall was covered with hair, we knew this problem needed to be solved. how can we handle all this loose hair?”

The family decided to develop the HairyGrabster in order to keep the shower cleaner.

2. The Founder’s Husband Was Concerned With the Amount of Hair

According to the Patch.com interview, Patty Watne’s husband Andy was actually concerned with the amount of hair on the shower wall before Patty told him that it was completely normal.

“My husband started to ask me about the hair in the shower; he thought our daughter needed to see a doctor,” she told the outlet. “He had no idea that people with longer hair shed so much daily. After I explained to him that it’s a problem for so many people, we set out to find a solution.”

Together, they came up with the HairyGrabster.

3. The Watnes Say Their ‘Shark Tank’ Experience Was Surreal

During the interview with Patch.com, the Watnes opened up about their experience on Shark Tank.

“It’s surreal,” Patty told the outlet. “It’s nice to be able to finally tell people that we’re going to be on because we couldn’t even tell people we couldn’t tell people we had filmed.”

She added that their product is very simple to use and customers loved it, calling it “a game-changer” and “great new idea.”

4. Public Reception Has Been Generally Positive

The Watnes told Patch.com that their product has received a positive reception from the public.

“It’s been amazing to conceive an idea, develop the product, introduce it to the public, and have so many people benefit from it,” Patty said. “We are so excited by the response!”

They hope that they are able to make their community proud when they appear on the show, they said.

“I really hope that we can serve as part of another great positive image for the village and shine another positive light,” Patty said. “I think it’s such a wonderful town, a great place to live.”

5. The Product is Available for Purchase Online

At the time of writing, the HairyGrabster is available for purchase online at the company’s website. There are two colors available; white and blue.

The product is sold for $9.95 and can be placed on a clean shower wall and used as soon as it’s received.

Tune in to Shark Tank to see if the Watnes get a deal from one of the Sharks.

