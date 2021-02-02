Hal Holbrook Dead: Beloved Mark Twain Actor Dies at the Age of 95

Hal Holbrook, the well-known actor who played Mark Twain in a one-man play and appeared in many television programs and movies, has died at the age of 95 in California.

Holbrook’s death was confirmed by The New York Times, which revealed he had died on February 2, 2021. However, Holbrook passed away at his Beverly Hills, California, home on January 23, The Times reported.

According to the Times, Holbrook’s assistant, Joyce Cohen, confirmed his death. The cause of death was not given. TMZ reported that he passed away of “old age,” and he didn’t have COVID-19.

He was married to Designing Women star Dixie Carter until she died in 2010.

Holbrook Played Everyone From Deep Throat to Abraham Lincoln

The Times described Holbrook’s acting career as “substantial” in both television and film but said it was his portrayal of Mark Twain on stage that gained him the most acclaim.

He also starred as Deep Throat, the source for Woodward and Bernstein in the Watergate plot focused movie, All the President’s Men and was in movies like Lincoln and Into the Wild.

His IMBD profile calls him “an Emmy- and Tony-Award winning actor who was one of the great craftsmen of stage and screen.” He achieved 10 Emmy nominations during his lengthy career.

Holbrook Was Born in Cleveland, Ohio

Holbrook was a Midwesterner by birth. According to his IMDB profile, he was born February 17, 1925 in Cleveland, Ohio, USA.

The profile says that his mother was named Eileen, and she was a vaudeville dancer. His father was named Harold Rowe Holbrook, Sr. He was mostly raised by his grandparents, however.

He served in the U.S. Army during World War Two and attended Denison University. According to the profile, he showed an interest in Twain even back in college, focusing his senior honors project on the famed writer.

People Offered Tributes to Holbrook on Social Media

Holbrook was one of those actors who was in so many character roles that many people felt they knew him or at least his work. People offered tributes to the actor on social media. Here are some of them:

“So sad to hear about Hal Holbrook me personally I just watched The Fog 2 nights ago classic lit appearance he has in that great movie.”

“RIP Hal Holbrook. One of those character actors you could always count on to elevate a scene.”

“RIP to Hal Holbrook, a wonderful actor who to me carried the air of a classic American actor.”

“Hal Holbrook made two of my favorite #horror movies of all time, THE FOG and CREEPSHOW, unforgettable. Rest In Peace.”

“Actor Hal Holbrook has passed on at the age of 95. With such a distinctive voice and a wonderful flair for the dramatic, he was always a favorite of mine; I love his work. He’ll be missed.”

“For the longest time, I thought HE WAS Mark Twain. R.I.P. Hal Holbrook.”

“I had the pleasure of seeing Hal Holbrook play Mark Twain at the Kennedy Center in D.C. One of the most harrowing moments was when he feigned sleep. After about 5 minutes, the audience was really getting twitchy. It was great.”

“Was a prolific actor, but I remember him from Sopranos, West Wing, SOA and The Firm.”

