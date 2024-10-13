Halle Berry Addresses Racy Rumor About Billy Bob Thornton Love Scene

In a new podcast episode, Halle Berry has set the record straight about a racy rumor involving her and actor Billy Bob Thornton.

The rumor derives from a sex scene that Berry filmed with Thornton for their 2001 movie, “Monster’s Ball.” Berry made the comments on the October 7 episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“There’s an urban legend that we really” were having sexual relations, she said on the podcast. “I’ve heard it, and it’s just not true. It’s secretly driven me mad all these years.”

Halle Berry Noted on the Podcast That Billy Bob Thornton Was Married to Angelina Jolie at the Time

Berry said on the podcast that Thornton’s wife at the time, Angelina Jolie, would never have tolerated a real-life hook-up.

“You can’t just be a good actor, and you can’t just make that (expletive) look real,” Berry said on the podcast.

“He had a wife, so, you know, all respect,” Berry noted, referring to Jolie. “I know Angie and she ain’t signing off on that (expletive). I’m a girls girl. I’ll do a lot of things, but I’m not gonna sleep with your man.”

On the podcast, Berry also made it clear that she has a very healthy relationship right now with Van Hunt.

“This is the longest relationship I’ve ever been in my whole life. I can’t get past three years,” she said on the podcast. “We celebrated when we hit four years like we had been married 20 years. That’s how big it was for me personally. He’s had long relationships, not me.”

Billy Bob Thornton Also Denied That the Intimacy Was Real

Thornton also denied that the couple actually had real intimate relations during the infamous scene back in 2023 on “Sway in the Morning.”

“No, we’re actors. We do the job that we’re required to do, and we were both very professional about it,” he said then.

He added, though, “It’s not like you can’t dream though.”

On the Podcast, Halle Berry Mocked Claims That Her Ex-Husband Was a Sex Addict

On the podcast, Berry also mocked claims that her ex-husband Eric Benét had a sex addiction. She didn’t name Benet, but People Magazine reported that it was “clear” she was referring to him.

“I had one husband who said he was a sex addict,” she said on the podcast. “But I don’t (expletive) believe that s—.”

Berry started laughing and added, “That’s some (expletive).”

In 2005, Benet said much the same, telling People he wasn’t actually a sex addict.

“We all know I cheated. It was out there. It’s a betrayal. But I never did have sexual intercourse with anyone while I was with Halle. Going into rehab was presented to me by her mother that in order for the marriage to have a shot, this is what you need to do,” he told People at that time. “But I’m not a sex addict. I wanted to save my marriage and do anything necessary to do that. I went and heard other people’s stories and realized this is really not my struggle.”