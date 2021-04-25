Who is Halle Berry’s Boyfriend Van Hunt? Who Is She Dating?

Halle Berry has not always been lucky in love, but she seems to have finally found her match in boyfriend Van Hunt. The Oscar-winning actress, 54, who served as a presenter at the 93rd Academy Awards, finally came clean about her romance last fall after posting several hints to social media.

After posting sporadic shots of her and her man’s intertwined feet on Instagram, Berry made her big reveal last summer by sharing a photo of herself wearing a t-shirt with Hunt’s name on it.

“Now ya know…,” she captioned the shot, dated September 17, 2020. She also tagged Hunt, 51, in the post.

Halle Berry’s Boyfriend is a Successful Musician

Berry’s boyfriend is an accomplished musician with several awards of his own. Hunt won a Best R&B Duo Grammy in 2007, five years after his future girlfriend scored a historical Oscar win for her role in the film Monster’s Ball.

As a musician and songwriter, Hunt has released dozens of recordings throughout his career and has toured with big-name musical stars such as Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, and Kanye West, according to Page Six.

The musician told Entertainment Tonight that Berry is his “muse” in every way.

“In more ways than I can even tell you right now,” Hunt replied when asked if his famous girlfriend is his inspiration. “I could show you rather than I could tell you, and I will show you really soon, I promise. …The inspiration for our relationship goes across everything, even in my parenting. I’m a completely different person, I can say it like that, and I think that it’s improved every aspect of my life.”

Hunt is also a father to a teen son named Drake.

Halle Berry Said it Took Her 54 Years to Find Her Soulmate

Berry’s love life has been complicated. She was married to baseball player David Justice in the 1990s, then had a tumultuous union with jazz singer Eric Benét, whom she married in 2001. The actress has a daughter, Nahla, 12, with her ex, model Gabriel Aubry, per Entertainment Tonight. Berry also shares a son, Maceo, age 6, with her third ex-husband, actor Olivier Martinez. Following her third divorce, Berry once said she was “kind of anti-fairytales.”

But it seems she finally found her prince with Hunt. On his most recent birthday, she posted to Instagram to tell him that her only regret is “not knowing you sooner so I could have loved you longer.”

On Valentine’s Day, she also posted an Instagram photo with her love as she told her followers to “never settle” for less in a relationship. The mom of two posted her message to those still “struggling to get it right,” and she noted that it took her decades – and multiple failed relationships – to get it right.

“Never give up and NEVER SETTLE for less than what makes your heart sing!” Berry wrote. “ No matter what they say or what they call you. No matter how many times you try, it’s always worth it. If you desire love, you will find your match, your equal ….your person…even if it takes you until you’re 54!”

