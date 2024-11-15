Halle Berry Stuns in Same Elie Saab Gown She Made Famous 22 Years Ago

Actress Halle Berry surprised fans when she showed up at a fashion show wearing the Elie Saab gown she made famous years ago.

Photos showing Berry in the dress then and now circulated on X.

“There are some moments in life that just happen and they change our lives forever! Winning an Academy Award in my @ElieSaabWorld gown was one of those moments for me!” Berry wrote on X on November 13. “Thank you Mr. Saab for being a part of the tapestry of my life as we have been inextricably connected for 22 years now! It was my honor to celebrate you and your 1001 Seasons. Here’s wishing you many more glorious years of joy, creativity and glamour!”

She shared a video showing her wearing the dress.

Fans gushed about Berry and the dress. “You are amazing!” wrote one person on X.

“Halle Berry is one of those people that just looks gorgeous doing anything,” wrote another person.

The gown became one of the most iconic fashion looks to ever come out of the Academy Awards when Berry wore it the first time. She wore the dress for the second time on the runaway at an Elie Saab anniversary event on November 13.

Halle Berry Won the Academy Award for Best Actress While Wearing the Elie Saab Dress

According to People Magazine, Berry first donned the gown at the 2002 Academy Awards.

She won the best actress Oscar for “Monster’s Ball,” becoming the first Black woman to win it. According to People, the gown became “iconic.”

According to People, Berry wore the dress in November 2024 “at the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday” November 13, and it was “the very same dress.”

People reported that the anniversary event for the brand also featured performances by the likes of Celine Dion and Jennifer Lopez.

Berry posted another set of photos on her X page showing her wearing a silver gown and wrote, “Unforgettable night celebrating one of my fashion heroes! Thank you @ElieSaabWorld. The pleasure was all mine! 🤍”

Fans Declared Halle Berry ‘Radiant’ & ‘Beautiful’ in the Elie Saab Dress, Then & Now

Many fans remember when Berry wore the dress the first time.

“You were so radiant that night. I remember like it was yesterday. You got all of those names mentioned even though they were giving the wrap-it-up signal!” a man wrote.

“And now you look more and more beautiful!” wrote another fan.

“Mentally I’m still here… 22 years apart and Halle Berry still looks stunning in her historic Oscar gown!” another fan wrote.

“The GODOAT: Greatest Oscar Dress of All Time,” another fan wrote of the dress. “Iconic Actress in an Iconic Moment wearing and Iconic Dress!!!” wrote another person.

“Beautiful gown, and gotta have the right stride to enhance the whole look! Everything is on point. Absolutely gorgeous!” another fan wrote.