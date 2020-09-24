Hallmark Movies & Mysteries 2020 Schedule of New Christmas Movies

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has just announced its lineup of new Christmas movies for 2020. Despite the pandemic, you’ll be able to enjoy many new Christmas movies this season. The lineup includes 17 new movies this year, which is exciting news for fans eager for some holiday cheer. Meanwhile, The Hallmark Channel is offering 22 new movies this year.

Each movie starts at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (this is one hour later than the Christmas movies are starting on the Hallmark Channel.)

Here’s the schedule for the 2020 Miracles of Christmas lineup.

Saturday, October 24: ‘Christmas Tree Lane’

Starring Alicia Witt, Andrew Walker, Drake Hogestyn, and Briana Price

“Music store owner Meg (Witt) spearheads the community effort to save the Christmas Tree Lane shopping district from demolition. As she finds herself falling for Nate (Walker), a recent acquaintance, she’s thrown when she learns his surprising tie to the developer.”

Sunday, October 25: ‘Deliver by Christmas’

starring Alvina August and Eion Bailey

“Bakery owner Molly (August) meets Josh (Bailey), a widower who recently moved to town with his young son, but she is also charmed by a mysterious client whom she’s never met in person and she doesn’t realize that they’re the same man.”

Saturday, October 31: ‘Cranberry Christmas’

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Benjamin Ayres

“A separated couple (DeLoach and Ayres) feign marital bliss on national television to help their town’s Christmas festival — and their business. But what will the future hold for them when rekindled love is complicated by new opportunities?”

Sunday, November 1: ‘Holly & Ivy’

Starring Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan, and Marisol Nichols

“When Melody’s (Parrish) neighbor, Nina (Nichols), learns that her illness has returned, Melody promises to keep Nina’s kids, Holly & Ivy, together. To adopt the children, she must renovate her new fixer-upper, which she does with the help of contractor, Adam (Jordan).”

Saturday, November 7: ‘The Christmas Ring’

Starring Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay.

“A reporter (Contractor) searches for the love story behind an antique engagement ring. With the help of the ring’s owner’s grandson (Alpay), they learn the legacy his grandparent’s left behind.”

Sunday, November 8: ‘The Christmas Bow’

Starring Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady

“When an accident puts her music dreams on hold, a gifted violinist (Micarelli) reconnects with an old family friend (Rady), who helps her heal and find love during the holidays.”

Saturday, November 14: ‘Meet Me at Christmas’

Starring Catherine Bell and Mark Deklin

“When Joan’s (Bell) son’s wedding planner unexpectedly quits, she must coordinate his Christmas Eve wedding with the help of Beau (Deklin), the bride’s uncle. As they work alongside each other they discover their fates and pasts are intertwined.”

Sunday, November 15: ‘The Christmas Doctor’

Starring Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes

“A week before Christmas, Dr. Alicia Wright (Peete) is offered an assignment away from home. A mysterious man (Holmes) from her past journeys to find her before Christmas and brings with him a revelation that could change Alicia’s life forever.”

Saturday, November 21: ‘A Little Christmas Charm’

Starring Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny.

“Holly (Greene), a jewelry designer finds a lost charm bracelet and teams up with investigative reporter Greg (Penny) in hopes of finding the owner and returning it by Christmas Eve.”

Sunday, November 22: ‘The Angel Tree’

Starring Jill Wagner and Lucas Bryant

“A writer (Wagner) seeks the identity of the person who helps grant wishes that are placed upon the angel tree, and in the process, reconnects with her childhood friend (Bryant).”

Saturday, November 28: ‘USS Christmas’

Starring Jen Lilley, Trevor Donovan, and Barbara Niven

“Maddie (Lilley), a reporter for a Norfolk newspaper, embarks on a Tiger Cruise during Christmastime where she meets a handsome naval officer (Donovan) and stumbles upon a mystery in the ship’s archive room.”

Saturday, December 5: ‘Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas’

Starring Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar

“Five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas. With the help of the owner Ben (Huszar), Sarah (Chabert) discovers that an event from the past may connect them and change their lives forever.”

Sunday, December 6: ‘A Godwink Christmas: First Loves, Second Chances’

Starring Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page

“After 15 years, Pat (Page) moves home from Hawaii with his two sons and through a series of coincidences, or Godwinks, ends up stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart, Margie (D’Orsay), at Christmas.”

Saturday, December 12: ‘A Glenbrooke Christmas’

Starring Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo

“As Christmas nears, heiress Jessica Morgan (Reeser) seizes what seems like her last chance to experience a relaxed Christmas and heads off to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she meets a handsome fireman (Cupo).”

Sunday, December 13: ‘Christmas Homecoming’

Starring Taylor Cole and Steve Lund

“When a mysterious key and a holiday riddle arrive on their doorsteps, Kate (Cole) and Kevin (Lund) embark on a Christmas romance adventure they’ll never forget.”

Saturday, December 19: ‘Swept Up by Christmas’

Starring TBA

“An antique seller and a cleaner clash over how to downsize a magnificent estate right before Christmas. As the two uncover the house’s treasures, they find a way to reconnect the reclusive owner with his own Christmases past.”

Sunday, December 20: ‘Project Christmas Wish’

Starring TBA

“For years Lucy has played Santa to her small town’s community by making their holiday wishes come true. But when Lucy grants a little girl’s wish for a Christmas like she used to have with her mom, she unexpectedly finds her own wishes coming true in life and love.”

