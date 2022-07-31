Where Was ’14 Love Letters’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ newest movie, “14 Love Letters”, premieres on Sunday, July 31, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. The movie stars Vanessa Sears, Madeleine Claude, and Franco Lo Presti.

’14 Love Letters’ Was Filmed in Newmarket, Ontario, Canada

Hallmark Movies & Mystery’s ‘14 Love Letters‘ was filmed in Newmarket, a town located in southern Ontario, Canada.

According to an article by NewmarketToday, the movie was filmed in several locations in the town, including the Newmarket Public Library, the Cardinal Press Espresso bar, and Lion’s & Sons in Sharon, a surrounding community, among other locations.

Wikipedia reported that the southwest corner of this town is interesting because it lies within the Oak Ridges Moraine. This means it’s covered by the Greenbelt Laws of the Ontario Government, which is an area of wetlands, farms, forests, green space, and watersheds that is permanently protected.

According to the Greenbelt Foundation, this includes 2,000,000 acres (810,000 ha) of land. The Greenbelt spans a land area of 2,000,000 acres (810,000 ha), according to the Greenbelt Foundation. That includes 721,000 acres (292,000 ha) of protected wetlands, grasslands, and forests. Beautiful!

Photographer Thomas Skrlj shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures from the movie on his Instagram, which seem to include shots located within the Greenbelt.

Kim Roberts who plays Caroline also shared this really cozy-looking group shot with her co-stars.

Actress Madelaine Claude shared her thanks to watchers on Instagram when the movie premiered on The Super Channel this past January.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s official synopsis for the movie reads: “After historic love letters start anonymously appearing in Kallie Sharp’s mailbox, the hobby farmer searches for her secret admirer and opens herself up to love.”

Kallie Sharp is played by actor, singer, director, and educator Vanessa Sears (“Y: The Last Man,” “Romance in the Wilds.”) She shared a bunch of behind-the-scenes pictures on her Instagram account with the caption “Happy Sunday! Toronto may be expecting a snow storm but I’m thinking about summer sun ☀️”

Madeleine Claude, who plays Sahara, also stars in the movie.

According to IMDb, the New Image College of Fine Arts in Vancouver’s acting for film and television program awarded her a mention upon graduation. She is known for movies such as “Extracurricular” and “Sinking Ship.”

On her website, she says “Working in a field where reinventing yourself, pushing your own limits and being endlessly creative is a must is a dream for someone like me. I’ve always thought of myself as a sponge; I take everything in, what I see, what I hear, what I smell, I feel and sense a lot.”

Jackson is played by Franco Lo Presti, known for “Murdoch Mysteries” and “Workin’ Moms.”

In an interview with the Digital Journal, he said, “I hope this film inspires people to tell each other that they love each other. If you love people just tell them. Don’t be afraid to tell people you love them.”

He also discussed his transformation from soccer player to actor. “My first love in life was soccer and I pursued that all my life,” he said. “In 2016, I was in the best shape of my life, I was confident and I was hungry. Everything was right, I went on a trial and I underperformed, and I lost my confidence.”

Also starring are: Kim Roberts, Fuad Ahmed, Sugenja Sri, Ronica Sajnani, Ted Atherton, William J. Edwards, Jeff Irving, Derick Agyemang, and Liz Taylor.

The movie is a Brain Power Studio production and Beth Stevenson, Nancy Yeaman, and Stan Hum are the executive producers. Myles Milne is the movie’s producer. Jennifer Snow wrote the screenplay, which Amy Force directed.

