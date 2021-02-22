Filming on the 17th ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Movie Starts Sooner Than You Think

Candace Cameron Bure announced that she will begin working on a new Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie for Hallmark very soon. The next movie, How to Con a Con, is airing in March and that’s movie #15. And now, another new Aurora Teagarden installment is already in the works. This will be the 17th movie in the series, with filming on the 16th movie having just wrapped.

The Newest ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Movie Will Start Filming Soon, Even Though the 16th Movie Just Finished Filming

Bure made the announcement about the 17th movie on her Instagram Story on February 18, when she also shared that it was her last day filming Aurora Teagarden‘s 16th movie. The 16th movie will premiere after How to Con a Con in March.

“It’s also my last day filming Aurora Teagarden and that’s always bittersweet,” she said in her video about Movie #16. “We have such a great time filming these movies, but I’ll be back very soon to film another one…”

Movie #16 is rumored to be called Cold Feet and a Cold Case, according to IMDb. It’s not known what #17 will be about.

Although she didn’t give an exact date for when she would start filming the new movie, her Instagram Story video indicated that she would start filming Movie #17 in just a few weeks. So that could put the filming for Movie #17 as starting near the beginning to middle of March 2021.

Bure didn’t share any details about what to expect in the new movie, only that it will be the next installment in the series. The other movies include:

A Bone to Pick: 2015

Real Murders: 2015

Three Bedrooms, One Corpse: 2016

The Julius House: 2016

Dead Over Heels: 2017

A Bundle of Trouble: 2017

Last Scene Alive: 2018

Reap What You Sew: 2018

The Disappearing Game: 2018

A Game of Cat and Mouse: 2019

An Inheritance to Die For: 2019

A Very Foul Play: 2019

Heist and Seek: 2020

Reunited and It Feels So Deadly: 2020

How to Con a Con: Premiering March 2021

Cold Feet & a Cold Case: (Current name, premiering in June 2021 most likely)

‘Cold Feet & a Cold Case’ Will Premiere First

While we don’t know when Movie #17 will premiere, we do know that Movie #16 is going to be called Cold Feet & a Cold Case, and it will premiere after How to Con a Con, which airs in 2021.

Bure shared this photo during filming and confirmed that Cold Feet and a Cold Case is the title for Aurora Teagarden‘s 16th movie. She wrote: “Aurora Teagarden #16 – Cold Feet and a Cold Case. Niall and Candace with their fearless and funny director @realmartinwood”

In fact, IMDb indicates that Cold Feet & a Cold Case might be premiering on June 14, 2021. On January 18, IMDb listed the movie as being in pre-production and tentatively slated to premiere on June 14. Martin Wood is the director.

Bure shared this behind-the-scenes photo of her character getting a makeup touchup during filming for movie #16.

But the most exciting news for fans is that the Aurora Teagarden series isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. The next movie premiers in March, and then right after it we’re going to see another new movie in June. And then the 17th movie is already going to be filming when the March movie premieres. It’s all very exciting.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for February 2021