Hallmark’s ‘Wedding Every Weekend’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark is premiering a new movie on Saturday, August 15, 2020 called Wedding Every Weekend. The movie stars Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell. Read on to learn all about the cast in the Hallmark film, where it was filmed, and see behind-the-scenes photos. This article will have minor spoilers in terms of photos from the movie, behind-the-scenes pictures, and film locations.

Wedding Every Weekend premieres Saturday, August 15 at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central.) Encores air August 16 at 7 p.m. Eastern, August 18 at 8 p.m., August 22 at 5 p.m., August 23 at 1 p.m., and September 12 at 7 p.m. Eastern.

To find out what channel Hallmark is on for you, click here to go to TV Guide’s listings. Then change the “Provider” (right under TV Listings) to your local provider. You’ll be able to scroll down to see what channel Hallmark is on for you.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “Nate and Brooke are going to the same four weddings, four weekends in a row. To avoid set-ups, they go together as “wedding buddies.” But what starts as a friendship soon becomes deeper.”

‘Wedding Every Weekend’ Was Filmed in Canada with Social Distancing Rules in Place

Wedding Every Weekend was filmed in Canada, including Vancouver, British Columbia, according to IMDb. The movie was filmed in June and July, after the pandemic started, so they had to maintain a lot of social distancing.

In an interview with The Sarah Scoop Show, Sustad said that they were the first production back since the pandemic started. You can watch the full interview below.

Kimberley Sustad Talks Hallmark Movie Wedding Every Weekend + Using Mannequins to Social DistanceThe Sarah Scoop Show spoke with actress Kimberley Sustad about her new film airing on Hallmark Channel Wedding Every Weekend. She revealed how the message of the film is not only super relatable but also strongly inclusive. Kimberley shared some crazy behind the scenes secrets that involved mannequins to aid with social distancing on set.… 2020-08-15T16:11:34Z

Sustad said:

We were the first production back with this pandemic, I think in general not even just in BC. And navigating the face masks and the social distancing… They’re … mannequins you know to help us socially distance and there’s a lot of funny moments… You think you’re looking at someone but there’s no one there. Moments … as an actor and just dealing with the weirdness of how strange it is to try to social distance and make a movie with people brought up a lot of obstacles and foot-in-your-mouth moments that were extraordinary and I hope don’t become the norm, but who knows right now. …

In an interview with Media Village, Campbell said they took a lot of precautions while filming in British Columbia. He said they were the first production to film during phase three of the reopening, starting on June 20. He said everyone wore masks, sanitized, and some had to stay within their departments.

“The actors didn’t wear masks, while background performers did, unless the cameras were rolling, and distanced as much as possible,” he told Media Village.

He said some interior weddings were moved outdoors and everyone had morning temperature checks. He added that about 50% of the background performers are actually mannequins, but they’ll be hard to spot.

Meet The Cast for ‘Wedding Every Weekend’

Kimberley Sustad stars as Brooke. In 2018 she was in Hallmark’s A Godwink Christmas and in 2019 she was in Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen. Her many credits include Primeval, Spooksville, The Romeo Section, Chesapeake Shores, Travelers, Walking the Dog, All Things Valentine, Nine Lives of Christmas, Unspeakable (Caitlyn), The Twilight Zone, Travelers (Joanne Yates), and more.

Paul Campbell stars as Nate. His many credits include Battlestar Galactica, Knight Rider, Almost Heroes, Spun Out, Surprised by Love, Sun Sand & Romance, Take Two, 88 Minutes, The Big Year, Dirty Singles, and more. In 2018 he was on the beloved A Godwink Christmas for Hallmark. In 2019 he starred on Holiday Hearts for Hallmark.

Jaime M. Callica stars as Greg. His credits include Ruthless (Brian Rollins for 24 episodes), Love Is a Piece of Cake, The Perfect Pickup, Nancy Drew, Ruby Herring Mysteries, Best Friend’s Betrayal, Memories of Christmas, UnREAL (Xavier Chopin), Secret Millionaire, Last Chance (Dwayne), The Romeo Section (Don/Donna), Wayward Pines (Simeon/Husband), Motive, The Bridge Part 2, The 100, Almost Human (Officer Loeb), and more.

Brandi Alexander stars as Ginny. Her many previous credits include A Gift to Cherish, Our Christmas Love Song, Daughter, The Last Bridesmaid, Memories of Christmas, Darrow & Darrow: Body of Evidence, Falling for You, Take Two, Insomnia (Eva), The Romeo Section (Lana), A Gift to Remember, iZombie, The Orchard, Heartbeat, Blackstone, Fifty Shades of Grey, Level Up, V, Alcatraz, Smallville, and more.

Carmel Amit stars as Amanda. Amit’s previous credits include Virgin River (Jamie), Snowpiercer (Mira), The Twilight Zone, Upload, You Me Her (Kylie), Somewhere Between (Jenny), Mistresses (Ariella), and more.

Makayla Moore stars as Vicky. Moore’s previous credits include Circa: 1981 (Desiree), Blood Runs Cold, and a series of shorts.

Nicole Major stars as Gretchen. Her credits include The Twilight Zone, Just My Type, Summer of Dreams, Anything for Love, Lucifer, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, iZombie, Minority Report, Mistresses, and more.

Klarc Jerome Wilson stars as Scott. His credits include The 100, Van Helsing, BH90210, Charmed, The Flash (Officer Jones), A Million Little Things, Salvation, The Crossing, and more.

Also starring in the movie are:

Geoff Gustafson (Dan)

Peter Benson (Colin)

Malcolm Stewart (Leo)

Karen Kruper (Lydia)

Chris Ippolito (Will)

Karen Kelly (Nina)

Ryan Rosery (Kingston)

Patti Allan (Mary)

Kazumi Evans (Wedding Planner)

Joel McCooey (Handsome Guy)

Robert Allan Hughes (James)

Sebastian Gacki (Romantic Guy)

Princess Davis (Assistant)

Jorden Birch (Deejay)

Jasmine Lukuku (Salesperson)

Jorge Vargas (Roof Guy)

Jill Morrison (Paint Leader)

Here are some more photos from the movie.

Want to stay updated on the latest Hallmark news shared by this author? Sign up for email updates here.

READ NEXT: The latest COVID-19 deaths, cases, and updates