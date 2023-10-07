Where Was ‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s Fall Into Love newest movie, “3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost,” premieres on Saturday, October 7, at 7 p.m. Central/8 p.m. Eastern. The movie stars Julie Gonzalo, Chris McNally and Madeleine Arthur. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see some behind-the-scenes stories.

‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost’ Was Filmed in Burnaby, Canada

According to the ACFC West website, “3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost” was filmed in and around Vancouver, British Columbia, in Canada — more precisely in Burnaby, which is located about 15 to 20 minutes outside of Vancouver. Because of the SAG AFTRA strike, which was taking place while the movie was being promoted by Hallmark, the cast didn’t talk about the film like they normally would. Gonzalo has been very open on her social media about her support for the strike. While recent negotiations have been productive, the strike is still ongoing, LA Times reported. The WGA strike for writers has reached a tentative deal, ending their strike.

The movie was filmed from June 12 to June 30, 2023.

According to Cinemaholic, the haunted house was filmed at the Copper Stone Mansion at 21122 12 Avenue in Langley.

Gonzalo & McNally Have a Child Together

Gonzalo and McNally are a couple in real life, and have one child together.

The couple officially went public with their relationship in June 2022, after Gonzalo tagged McNally in a post celebrating their baby girl’s birth. The couple starred in Hallmark’s “The Sweetest Heart” together in 2018. In July 2019, ET Online reported that the two were dating

In an interview with Fansided at the time, Gonzalo said that she and McNally would often split cupcakes during filming. She said McNally was a wonderful person and very easy to work with.

When McNally attended a “When Calls the Heart” fan event in 2022, he talked a bit about how much he enjoyed being a dad.

He talked about reading to his daughter, after he was in a scene on “When Calls the Heart” where Lucas read “Robin Hood” to Little Jack.

“My dad used to read me 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea…” he said. “But that would be a sure choice, and also the Hobbit. Which I just recently found out is a children’s book because I bought it for myself excitedly… My dad read it to me when I was a kid… I thought I was getting myself a wonderful adult novel. That’s OK, because now it’s on our daughter’s shelf and I’ll read it to her.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

A 1920’s ghost refuses to leave estate agent Anna’s newly listed home. Worse, the spirit is convinced she cannot “pass over” until she gets Anna back together with her ex.

Julie Gonzalo stars as Anna. According to her bio, she was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Gonzalo’s notable roles include her portrayal of Pamela Rebecca Barnes in the popular TV series “Dallas” and her appearance in the hit movie “Freaky Friday.” She has had a notable presence in the Hallmark Channel’s lineup of romantic movies, making her a fan favorite. She starred in several Hallmark original movies, including “The Sweetest Heart,” “Falling for Vermont,” and “Flip That Romance.”

Chris McNally stars as Elliot. According to his bio, he was born in North Vancouver, Canada. McNally has starred in popular Hallmark films like “Hearts of Winter” and “The Sweetest Heart.” He’s also won Hallmark viewers’ hearts by starring as Lucas on “When Calls the Heart.”

Madeleine Arthur stars as Ruby. According to her bio, she was born in Vancouver, Canada. Arthur is best known for her work in popular films such as “To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You” and “Color Out of Space.”

Also starring in the film, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Xavier Sotelo (Garrett)

William C. Vaughan (Terrence)

Sarah Peguero (Josephine)

Thomas Darya (Charlie)

K. Scott Malcolm (George )

Ryan Irving (Thomas)

Sophia Johnson (Claire)

Linden Banks (Dr. Pregan)

Pauline Egan (Librarian)

Christina Meredith Lewall (Arborist)

Kwesi Ameyaw (Chairperson)

Winson Won (Suit)

Ella Fair (Waitress)

Danielle Brokopp (Flapper #1)

Montana Moore (Flapper #2)

Jaimie Ashworth (Flapper #3)

Christina Hamdon (Flapper #4)

Alex Rockhill (Gardener)

