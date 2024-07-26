Stars Comfort Each Other After Hallmark Alum’s Death: ‘Unexplainable’ Bond

Shannen Doherty’s co-stars are sharing how they’re coping and helping each other after Doherty’s death. Doherty died after a long battle with breast cancer. She was perhaps best known for her role as Brenda on “Beverly Hills, 90210” and as Prue on “Charmed,” but she is also known among Hallmark viewers for her role in Hallmark’s 2010 movie, “Growing the Big One,” opposite Kavan Smith.

In an interview with ET, Jennie Garth revealed that the “Beverly Hills, 90210” cast has an “unexplainable” bond that has helped them after Doherty’s death.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast Has a Group Text to Support Each Other in ‘Moments of Need’

Garth told ET that she had just spoken with Ian Ziering the night before her interview, and the entire “Beverly Hills, 90210” group have supported each other since Doherty’s death.

Garth starred as Kelly Taylor in the show and Doherty starred as Brenda.

“We are always there for each other in our moments of need, no matter what they may be,” Garth said. “We have a group text and we just call each other. I got off the phone with Ian last night. We’re brothers and sisters, so we are very close. It’s a bond that is kind of unexplainable and it can never be broken. We’re associated with one another for the rest of our lives and we all love it.”

Garth has only wonderful things to say about Doherty.

“I want people to know that I loved her and we were sisters,” she told ET. “We met very young and we did a lot of growing up together and apart. She was just a really neat lady.”

Garth added that she’s grateful for being able to have such a tangible way to look back on her friendship with Doherty.

“I keep thinking back to the early days of Kelly and Brenda and Donna, the Three Amigos together roaming the halls of West Beverly Hills,” she told ET. “Those memories are the best, and I’m so fortunate because I can look at them any time. It’s forever commemorated and I’m so honored.”

Holly Robinson Peete Also Remembered Doherty

Hallmark star Holly Robinson Peete shared after Doherty’s death that she and Doherty had been cast in a pilot together 20 years ago, and she was “crushed” when Doherty died.

She wrote, “Crushed … We hit it off right away and been friends since then…I was supposed to do your podcast… I was so looking forward to that… You fought so hard babe, and now it’s time for you to rest. I know you’re dancing in the sky. 🌌 🙏🏽 🕊️💔”

Doherty’s oncologist, Dr. Lawrence D. Piro, said that her final moments were both somber and beautiful. Piro told People that Doherty always believed she’d beat the cancer and “was not wanting to consider any other alternative.” He said she wanted “to live every day … as if it were the beginning of … another chapter for her.”

In their last conversation, Piro said that they talked about “love and support and caring and still fighting.” He said that in her last hours, she was “surrounded by some of her very close friends” and “it was somber and sad, but beautiful and loving.”

