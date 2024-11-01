‘A Carol for Two’ Behind the Scenes: Filming Locations & Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “A Carol for Two,” premieres on Friday, November 1, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Ginna Claire-Mason, Jordan Litz, and Charlotte d’Amboise. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see behind-the-scenes stories.

‘A Carol for Two’ Was Filmed in Winnipeg, Canada

According to the Casting Workbook, “A Carol for Two” was filmed in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, between March 12, 2024 and April 2, 2024. FTIA also lists a shooting date of March 12.

This movie reunites two stars of the “Wicked” musical in the lead roles.

Litz told Swooon that the role “felt like it was just me, so I didn’t have to step on set and put anything on.” Mason agreed, saying there were parallels between her character and herself too. Out of all her Hallmark movies, this one “hits the closest to home,” she said.

4Filming shared a few of the filming locations in the movie, including: Historic Exchange District (which feels a bit like New York, where the movie’s plot takes place), The Forks for some outdoor scenes, and Winnipeg City Hall, possibly as a Broadway theater stand-in.

The descriptions for the characters in the Casting Workbook were quirky and fun, featuring song titles in almost every description. For example, when writing up the description for the role of Marty, they wrote: “Marty Levin is THE guy to know on Broadway. He’s a producing powerhouse… He really is All That Jazz. ”

The Madlib casting service asked their Facebook followers to “play the ‘how many background performers can you spot’ game 😉.”

Rekah Taylor commented, “It was a great set to be on and even more Excited to watch it thank you for sharing.”

Lynne Skromeda, Manitoba Film and Music’s CEO & Film Commissioner, told Winnipeg CTV News: “We’re a really popular go-to place for Hallmark, and I think it’s going to stay that way.”

Some other holiday Hallmark movies for 2024 that were shot in Manitoba include “Five Gold Rings,” “Hanukkah on the Rocks,” and “Following Yonder Star.”

Ginna Claire-Mason is also going to be part of the Hallmark Christmas Experience for the weekend of December 6-8.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

After moving to New York to make it on Broadway, Violette Wagner gets a job at Fiore’s, a legendary theater district diner, famous for its singing wait staff, who bide their time there, while awaiting that big break. Luck seems to be on her side when she gets a coveted slot, singing during Fiore’s annual Christmas Eve concert, which is attended by a who’s who of the theatre world. But her big opportunity turns out to be a duet with Alex, who has been less than welcoming, and believes she was only given the job because the owner of Fiore’s is a family friend. They’re stuck with each other, though, since people have been plucked out of that show and put right on Broadway. As they rehearse together, Alex’s cousin, Brad, takes an interest in Violette, and they begin dating but, unbeknownst to her, Alex has been feeding Brad information about her, Cyrano-style, to win her over. However, when Alex begins developing feelings for her as well, a love triangle ensues, and things come to a head when their deception is uncovered, which, in turn, threatens Violette and Alex’s big opportunity.

Ginna Claire Mason plays Violette. According to her bio, she recently wrapped up a multi-year run playing Glinda in “Wicked” on Broadway. Her credits include national tour and Las Vegas productions of “Newsies,” “Flashdance,” and “Duck Commander Musical.” In regional theater, she has performed in “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” “Hairspray,” and “Grease.” She is married to Eric Moffet and has two children with him.

Alex is played by Jordan Litz. According to his bio, he currently stars as Fiyero in “Wicked” on Broadway. His other theater credits include the” Radio City Christmas Spectacular,” “Legally Blonde,” and multiple productions with Walt Disney World. Originally from California, Litz was also a competitive swimmer, participating in the 2012 U.S. Olympic Trials.

He also recently purchased his dream home with wife Julie Litz.

Charlotte d’Amboise is Hazel. According to her bio, she’s a two-time Tony nominee for “A Chorus Line” and Jerome Robbins’ “Broadway.” She’s known for her long-running role as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” and appearances in “Pippin,” “Sweet Charity,” “Carrie,” and “Damn Yankees.” Her film credits include “The In Crowd,” “The Preacher’s Wife,” and the documentary “Every Little Step.” Her TV appearances include “Law & Order” and various TV movies.

Also starring, according to IMDb, are: