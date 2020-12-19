Where Was Hallmark’s ‘A Christmas Carousel’ Filmed?

The Hallmark Channel’s second-to-last Christmas 2020 movie — A Christmas Carousel — is premiering on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at 8 p.m. Eastern. The movie is Hallmark’s second new royalty-themed movie of 2020. But where was the movie filmed? Read on to learn more about filming locations and the cast.

The movie stars Rachel Boston as Lila and Neal Bledsoe as Prince Whitaker.

‘A Christmas Carousel’ Was Filmed in Canada

A Christmas Carousel was filmed in Canada, including Ottawa, Ontario, and North Bay, Ontario. The movie started filming on October 13 and wrapped on October 31, CIO North shared. It was directed by Michael McGowan.

Here’s a photo Boston shared from North Bay during filming.

The red dress that Boston wears in the movie is absolutely stunning.

In this photo tagged in North Bay, Boston commented that it looked like a winter wonderland.

Bledsoe also shared some stories on Instagram too, including revealing that his uniform in the movie is rented.

In this photo, he tagged himself as Prince Charming. “Not to brag, but I’ve heard I’m shortlisted for an Oscar,” he joked.

Tessa Kozma, who plays Princess Maya, shared how much she loved filming the movie. She wrote: “It’s SO hard to say good bye to the amazing cast and crews after working together for the last three weeks ❤️ “Thank you” doesn’t begin to describe the magical experience it has been ✨🎄✨ I will miss everyone very much 💕”

She shared a series of photos from filming and said she was excited to film at some many beautiful historic sites.

The Carousel Is the Heritage Carousel in North Bay

The carousel they used in the movie is the Heritage Carousel in North Bay, The North Bay Local reported. You can see a behind-the-scenes photo of the carousel below.

In 1998, a Heritage Railway volunteer Barry Jacobs suggested adding a carousel to the attraction, according to Heritage Railway & Carousel Company. The City of North Bay officials supported the idea and contracted Todd Goings of Ohio to build a 1908 Herschell-Spillman mechanism. Twenty-eight horses were carved by Chuck Kaparich of Montana and nine were carved by North Bay Wood Carvers. Each horse was “adopted” along with different parts of the carousel. It opened in 2002. The Heritage Railway & Carousel Company was closed for 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

A Christmas market seen in the movie is at The North Bay Museum and Jack Burrows Place, The North Bay Local reported.

The Fairmont Chateau Laurier Hotel Is Featured

One of the main filming locations was the Fairmont Chateau Laurier Hotel, Ottawa Tourism reported. Here is what that beautiful hotel looks like.

The Fairmont Chateau Laurier is a luxury hotel in Ottawa. The hotel is currently accepting guests and has instituted strict COVID-19 protocols. Fairmont Gold is temporarily closed, however. The hotel boasts chefs who offer holiday dining, holiday tea, and other opulent restaurant options. It’s also the location for many weddings.

According to Narcity, you can visit the Trees of Hope at the hotel and enjoy High Tea. Of course, current availability is dependent on COVID-19 restrictions.

