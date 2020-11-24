Where Was ‘A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado’ Filmed?

The Hallmark Channel continues its Thanksgiving week movie premieres with A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado. But where was the movie filmed? It wasn’t filmed in Colorado.

The movie premieres Tuesday, November 24, at 8 p.m. Eastern and then re-airs throughout the season. (You can see the movie’s full schedule here under Showtimes.) It stars Rochelle Aytes as Erin and Mark Taylor as Kevin. The movie was originally going to be called A Christmas Tree Grows in Brooklyn.

The movie’s synopsis reads: “Erin is planning the town’s Christmas celebration and must win over firefighter Kevin in order to obtain the beautiful spruce tree from his property for the celebration.”

‘A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado’ Was Filmed in Canada

Despite the name, A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado was actually filmed in Canada, including in Vancouver, British Columbia, and in Hope, British Columbia. Here are some photos below from when they were filming in Hope.

Some pics from when A CHRISTMAS TREE GROWS IN BROOKLYN was shooting in Hope, B.C. (Production has now moved to a different location.) https://t.co/Q0fAFS1nOh — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 10, 2020

Here are some behind-the-scenes photos and stories shared by the cast and crew.

Aytes shared this post with several photos on August 12 when they wrapped the movie, writing: "And that's a Wrap on #achristmastreegrowsinbrooklyn Got to work with some really cool people and pet a horse! Thank you so much to the cast and crew who made this sweet story come to life!"

@therealmarktaylor7 @grace_sunar”

She also shared this post in July, with photos sharing how safe they were being while filming in Vancouver. She wrote: "Filming has started in Vancouver. I'm grateful to be back to work. Even though I was hesitant to be back on set during this pandemic, production is taking all the necessary precautions with strict Covid Protocols. 2 week Quarantine, testing, social distancing and wearing masks and much more. #TheNewNormal!"

@hallmarkchannel #atreegrowsinbrooklyn”

Taylor shared this photo from August while they were filming.

And Brittany Horne shared this photo from Hope:

They Had to Transform a Town into a Winter Wonderland in the Summer

Jason Bourque, the director, also shared posts during filming, giving some glimpses at life behind-the-scenes of a Hallmark movie.

In this photo, he shared what a big change they had to make to a small town in the middle of the summer. He wrote: “What a process! transforming a small B.C. town in July into a winter wonderland”

He also shared that they filmed in downtown Hope, British Columbia, for two weeks.

Hope has a population of a little over 6,100, according to the 2016 Canada census.

Bourque also shared this photo from filming, showing everyone being incredibly safe and cautious.

He also shared that editing had to be done remotely because of COVID-19 protocols.

Carrie Underwood recorded a new cover for Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, which plays during the movie tonight.

