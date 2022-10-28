Where Was ‘A Cozy Christmas Inn’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest 2022 Countdown to Christmas movie, “A Cozy Christmas Inn”, premieres on Friday, October 28, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Jodie Sweetin and David O’Donnell. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘A Cozy Christmas Inn’ Was Filmed in Huntsville, Utah

Also known as the sequel to “Christmas Under Wraps,” “A Cozy Christmas Inn” was filmed in the dead of winter in Huntsville, Utah. The working title back then was “Christmas Under Wraps 2: Holliday Inn Love,” which caused a lot of confusion since Candace Cameron Bure was not part of the filming group.

While many CHRISTMAS UNDER WRAPS stars returning—David O'Donnell, Jennifer Aspen, Brian Doyle-Murray—Candace Cameron Bure NOT on A COZY CHRISTMAS INN cast list COZY filmed last December in Utah, written by Jennifer Notas Shapiro, who also wrote WRAPS. 📸 https://t.co/VHtYr1qc2s pic.twitter.com/vyYIHcAzPh — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) April 26, 2022

IMBD still lists this movie as being a sequel. Hybrid Productions confirmed with Heavy that the movie is, indeed, the official sequel to “Christmas Under Wraps.”

“A Cozy Christmas Inn” was filmed in Utah, and O’Donnell shared how beautiful the set and environment were during filming. His post was made back in December 2021, so it has been almost a year since the movie was shot. Post-production, however, wasn’t updated until April 6, 2022, according to IMDb Pro.

Filming concluded in December 2021, with Sweetin saying goodbye to Utah in an Instagram post. So this movie may have more of an authentic, cold weather feel than some other Hallmark films that are made during the summer.

She also posted this gorgeous picture of the sky while out filming.

O’Donnell confirms he’s a big fan of the snow in a video he put on Instagram during the shooting of the movie. “Snowing and making movies- two of my favorite things,” he wrote. Unfortunately, his Instagram posts aren’t embeddable, so you’ll have to check out the link to watch. He frequently grabbed his phone and commented on how beautiful the location was where they were filming.

While they filmed, they stayed at the Compass Rose Lodge and felt absolutely welcomed. O’Donnell commented on his Instagram picture: “If you’re in Utah, do yourself a favor and stay here.”

The Compass Rose Lodge also made an Instagram post about the movie being filmed there.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis of the movie reads:

The holidays are quickly approaching, and real estate tycoon Sharon Farris (Vivica A. Fox, Summer in the City”) knows what she wants for Christmas: a picturesque small bed and breakfast in the cute Christmas-centric town of Garland, Alaska. Determined to get her hands on the property at any cost, she sends one of her junior execs, Erika (Sweetin), to convince the owner to sell. Much to Erika’s surprise, the owner turns out to be Andy Holliday (O’Donnell), her exboyfriend from college. As Erika spends time in the town trying to convince Andy and his father Frank (Brian Doyle-Murray, “Lodge 49”) to sell the property to Sharon, the city girl finds herself falling in love with both the charm of Garland and her ex-boyfriend. In fact, the experience changes her so much that when she learns that business has been poor and he’s on the verge of bankruptcy, she decides to use her knowledge and experience to help him keep the very hotel she’d been sent to take away from him. Is there enough time left before December 25th to successfully turn things around? Even more importantly, as their relationship develops, will Erika and Andy be able to avoid their mistakes of the past and live happily ever after?

Jodie Sweetin, an actress, producer, author, and activist, plays Erika. According to her bio, she was Stephanie Tanner on ABC’s long-running “Full House” and Netflix’s spinoff “Fuller House.” (Her character was Bure’s character’s sister in the series.) Sweetin will next be seen on Lifetime in “Merry Swissmas.” She previously served as both co-executive producer and actress in the romantic comedy “Just Swipe,” and she just concluded production on the upcoming romantic comedy “Craft Me a Romance,” in which she stars and is co-executive producer.

With a whopping 2.5 million followers on Instagram, she describes herself as “Mom, actress, activist, author, podcaster, and enjoyer of this strange little ride through the universe.” She recently shared pictures of her wedding from this summer to Mescal Wasilewski. He describes himself as “a trained interventionist, experienced sober coach and case manager,” People reported.

David O’Donnell plays Andy. According to his bio, he’s had leading parts in a number of Hallmark movies. One of those is “Christmas Under Wraps,” which holds the record for the number of households that watched the movie, with 6 million viewers. O’Donnell was executive producer for a number of Hallmark movies, including “A Christmas Love Story,” which stars Kristin Chenoweth and Scott Wolf, and “Home for Christmas Day,” which stars Catherine Bell and Victor Webster.

He recently went to help after Hurricane Ian passed through North Port and shared his experience on Instagram. “What a rewarding experience to help people- nothing like that feeling,” he wrote.

The movie also stars:

Vivica A. Fox (Sharon)

Brian Doyle-Murray (Frank)

Peter Jacobson (Martin)

Jennifer Aspen (Claire)

Kim Shaw (Joy)

Page Petrucka (Hattie)

Yolanda Stange (Alana)

Antonio Charity (Oscar)

Jessica Deshong (Stephanie)

Anita Rice (Faith)

Melanie Nelson (Dina)

Scott Christopher (Chuck)

