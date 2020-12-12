Where Was ‘A Glenbrooke Christmas’ Filmed? See Photos & Cast

Where Was ‘A Glenbrooke Christmas’ Filmed? See Photos & Cast

  • Shares
  • Updated

Crown Media

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering a new film on Saturday, December 12 at 10 p.m. Eastern called A Glenbrooke Christmas. Encores will air throughout the season. The movie stars Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo. But where was the movie filmed? Read on to learn all about the filming locations and to meet the cast.

‘A Glenbrooke Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

A Glenbrooke Christmas was filmed in Canada, including Vancouver, in October.

Lisa MacFadden shared this gorgeous sunset photo from Vancouver during filming.

Latonya Williams shared this photo from the set, tagging it as being taken in Vancouver.

Here’s another photo from B.C.

Meghan Trainor’s cover of Winter Wonderland is featured in a promo for the movie.

Reeser and Cupo starred in Hallmark’s I Do, I Do, I Do together in 2015 and Cupo was absolutely thrilled to be in a movie with Reeser again. He wrote on Instagram, “TEN years and 3 amazing @hallmarkmovie experiences together. @autumn_reeser  #love Second pic is 6 years ago to the day!  #AGlenbrookeChristmas  #IdoIdoIdo and #LoveattheThanksgivingDayParade #setlife but actually.”

Reeser shared some photos from the set during filming. This one was from Day 3:

On Day 4 of filming, she said she was “rescued by a hunky firefighter.”

And here’s a photo from Day 6. They filmed in the fall, so the weather was actually cold, she said.

They took a lot of precautions during filming, Reeser shared.

Here are some more pictures from the set, shared by stand-in Katrina Neuhaus.

Cupo shared some photos and stories from filming too.

A local resident shared that they were filming down the road from their farm.

The cast looked like they had a lot of fun.

MacFadden loved filming so much, she said: “Christmas came early this year! I get to film with this dream team.”

Meet the Cast

The movie’s synopsis reads: “Longing to be accepted for herself and not just her wealth, an heiress heads to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she discovers the joys of a simple Christmas, community, and maybe even love.”

The movie is based on a book series by Robin Jones Gunn, who also authored the Finding Father Christmas series.

Crown Media

Autumn Reeser is Jessica. Last year she starred in Hallmark’s Christmas Under the Stars. She has many credits to her name, including recently finishing Amazon’s Salvation and starring in The Arrangement. Her many credits also include Sully (a Clint Eastwood movie in which she starred opposite Tom Hanks), Valley of the Bones, Dead Trigger, Kill ‘Em All (opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme), Last Resort, The Whispers, Entourage (Lizzie Grant), No Ordinary Family, The O.C., Valentine, Pushing Daisies, Ghost Whisperer, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Star Trek Voyager, CSI, Hawaii Five-O, Human Target, Raising the Bar, So Undercover (with Miley Cyrus), The Big Bang, Smokin’ Aces 2, Lost Boys 2, and more. Her other Hallmark movies also include All Summer Long, Love on the Menu, and Season for Love.

Crown Media

Antonio Cupo is Kyle. His many credits include Blood & Treasure (Capt. Bruno Fabi), Sleeping with Danger, To Have and To Hold, Vault, Muse, Devious Nanny, Ice (Nick), Garage Sale Mysteries, Beaches, UnREAL, Anything for Love, The Music in Me, I Do I Do I Do, Vow of Violence, A Christmas Tail, Bomb Girls (Marco), Mystery Island (Antonio), and more.

He starred with Reeser on I Do, I Do, I Do in 2015.

Crown Media Lisa MacFadden, Jennifer Tong, Autumn Reeser

Lisa MacFadden (above left) is Teri. Her credits include Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater, Noelle, The InBetween, Chronicle Mysteries, Travelers, Fifty Shades Freed, My Favorite Wedding, The Whispers, Mistresses, and more.

Jennifer Tong (above center) is Dawn. Her credits include Grand Army (Su), Charmed, Sacred Lies (Tracy for eight episodes), Dude Chilling Park, and more.

Crown MediaLatonya Williams, Autumn Reeser

Latonya Williams is Ruthie. Her many credits include Merry Liddle Christmas, Playing with Fire, Picture Perfect Mysteries, The Babysitter, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Jingle Around the Clock, Travelers, Christmas Pen Pals, Road to Christmas, All of My Heart: The Wedding, Loudermilk, Christmas at Holly Lodge, Zoo, A Christmas to Remember, and more.

Also starring are:

  • Beau Daniels (Harold Morgan)
  • Terrence Kelly (Wyatt Mooney)
  • Kirsten Robek (Shirley Carmonella)
  • Quinn Lord (Billy Peck)
  • Michael Patrick Denis (Jerry)
  • Tiffany Mo (Molly)
  • Camille Mitchell (Martha Munro)
  • Mark Brandon (Ted)
  • Deborah Finkel (Linda)
  • Jason Cermak (Luke)
  • Johanna Marlowe (Bridget)
  • Claire Smithies (Designer)
  • Arthur Corber (Lou)

READ NEXT: Where Was Hallmark’s Rome in Love Filmed?

Read More
, ,