Where Was ‘A Glenbrooke Christmas’ Filmed? See Photos & Cast

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering a new film on Saturday, December 12 at 10 p.m. Eastern called A Glenbrooke Christmas. Encores will air throughout the season. The movie stars Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo. But where was the movie filmed? Read on to learn all about the filming locations and to meet the cast.

‘A Glenbrooke Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

A Glenbrooke Christmas was filmed in Canada, including Vancouver, in October.

Lisa MacFadden shared this gorgeous sunset photo from Vancouver during filming.

Latonya Williams shared this photo from the set, tagging it as being taken in Vancouver.

Here’s another photo from B.C.

LaTonya Williams shared this pic of herself and Antonio Cupo from the set of A GLENBROOKE CHRISTMAS, filming now in B.C. for Hallmark. This is Williams second holiday movie of the season. She's also a part of Lifetime's A MERRY LIDDLE CHRISTMAS. 📸 https://t.co/wtaJWFc2tR pic.twitter.com/bB3EcnVSa8 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 24, 2020

Meghan Trainor’s cover of Winter Wonderland is featured in a promo for the movie.

My heart explodes with joy when I see stuff like this! My cover of Winter Wonderland is featured in the promo for #AGlenbrookeChristmas🎁❤️ premiering December 12th at 10pm/9c on @hallmarkmovie 😍🎄 SO COOL😭😍🥰 pic.twitter.com/FZFD5EwhZg — Meghan Trainor (@Meghan_Trainor) December 9, 2020

Reeser and Cupo starred in Hallmark’s I Do, I Do, I Do together in 2015 and Cupo was absolutely thrilled to be in a movie with Reeser again. He wrote on Instagram, “TEN years and 3 amazing @hallmarkmovie experiences together. @autumn_reeser #love Second pic is 6 years ago to the day! #AGlenbrookeChristmas #IdoIdoIdo and #LoveattheThanksgivingDayParade #setlife but actually.”

Reeser shared some photos from the set during filming. This one was from Day 3:

On Day 4 of filming, she said she was “rescued by a hunky firefighter.”

And here’s a photo from Day 6. They filmed in the fall, so the weather was actually cold, she said.

They took a lot of precautions during filming, Reeser shared.

Here are some more pictures from the set, shared by stand-in Katrina Neuhaus.

Stand-in Katrina Neuhaus shares some pics from the set of Hallmark's A GLENBROOKE CHRISTMAS. 📸 https://t.co/Gl44cTzs6F pic.twitter.com/iMV9BR8In2 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 29, 2020

Cupo shared some photos and stories from filming too.

A GLENBROOKE CHRISTMAS is set to wrap early tomorrow and Hallmark newcomer Jen Tong shared this: "That’s a wrap for this first time hallmark baby!! Shoutout to this goofy fun cast and our always-smiling director, Davis Strasser 😆" 📸 https://t.co/bEsXpMg3Ii pic.twitter.com/rGUEfQaqc5 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 29, 2020

A local resident shared that they were filming down the road from their farm.

The cast looked like they had a lot of fun.

Antonio Cupo and LaTonya Williams are "popping" into Christmas on the set of A GLENBROOKE CHRISTMAS, filming now for Hallmark. 📸 https://t.co/y3W2j5HFt6 pic.twitter.com/q6g6a9Mx0G — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 22, 2020

MacFadden loved filming so much, she said: “Christmas came early this year! I get to film with this dream team.”

Actress Lisa MacFadden shared this pic from the set of Hallmark's A GLENBROOKE CHRISTMAS starring Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo and LaTonya Williams. "Christmas came early this year! I get to film with this dream team," she wrote.https://t.co/nftCqyqppE pic.twitter.com/fZMiatzRjv — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 20, 2020

Meet the Cast

The movie’s synopsis reads: “Longing to be accepted for herself and not just her wealth, an heiress heads to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she discovers the joys of a simple Christmas, community, and maybe even love.”

The movie is based on a book series by Robin Jones Gunn, who also authored the Finding Father Christmas series.

Autumn Reeser is Jessica. Last year she starred in Hallmark’s Christmas Under the Stars. She has many credits to her name, including recently finishing Amazon’s Salvation and starring in The Arrangement. Her many credits also include Sully (a Clint Eastwood movie in which she starred opposite Tom Hanks), Valley of the Bones, Dead Trigger, Kill ‘Em All (opposite Jean-Claude Van Damme), Last Resort, The Whispers, Entourage (Lizzie Grant), No Ordinary Family, The O.C., Valentine, Pushing Daisies, Ghost Whisperer, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Star Trek Voyager, CSI, Hawaii Five-O, Human Target, Raising the Bar, So Undercover (with Miley Cyrus), The Big Bang, Smokin’ Aces 2, Lost Boys 2, and more. Her other Hallmark movies also include All Summer Long, Love on the Menu, and Season for Love.

Antonio Cupo is Kyle. His many credits include Blood & Treasure (Capt. Bruno Fabi), Sleeping with Danger, To Have and To Hold, Vault, Muse, Devious Nanny, Ice (Nick), Garage Sale Mysteries, Beaches, UnREAL, Anything for Love, The Music in Me, I Do I Do I Do, Vow of Violence, A Christmas Tail, Bomb Girls (Marco), Mystery Island (Antonio), and more.

He starred with Reeser on I Do, I Do, I Do in 2015.

Lisa MacFadden (above left) is Teri. Her credits include Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater, Noelle, The InBetween, Chronicle Mysteries, Travelers, Fifty Shades Freed, My Favorite Wedding, The Whispers, Mistresses, and more.

Jennifer Tong (above center) is Dawn. Her credits include Grand Army (Su), Charmed, Sacred Lies (Tracy for eight episodes), Dude Chilling Park, and more.

Latonya Williams is Ruthie. Her many credits include Merry Liddle Christmas, Playing with Fire, Picture Perfect Mysteries, The Babysitter, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Jingle Around the Clock, Travelers, Christmas Pen Pals, Road to Christmas, All of My Heart: The Wedding, Loudermilk, Christmas at Holly Lodge, Zoo, A Christmas to Remember, and more.

Also starring are:

Beau Daniels (Harold Morgan)

Terrence Kelly (Wyatt Mooney)

Kirsten Robek (Shirley Carmonella)

Quinn Lord (Billy Peck)

Michael Patrick Denis (Jerry)

Tiffany Mo (Molly)

Camille Mitchell (Martha Munro)

Mark Brandon (Ted)

Deborah Finkel (Linda)

Jason Cermak (Luke)

Johanna Marlowe (Bridget)

Claire Smithies (Designer)

Arthur Corber (Lou)

