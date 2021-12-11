Where Was ‘A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love’ Filmed? See Cast Stories

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ new movie, “A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love,” premieres on Saturday, December 11, at 10:01 p.m. Eastern. Encores will air throughout the season. The movie stars Katherine Barrell and Alberto Frezza. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and the cast involved.

This is the fourth “Godwink Christmas” movie to air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

On director Heather Hawthorn-Doyle’s LinkedIn bio, she wrote about the movie: “The 4th in the series of the true life Godwink Christmas stories, Divine Destiny not only has two people finding love but a life is saved through a series of coincidences, known as Godwinks.”

The movies are inspired by books written by SQuire Rushnell and Louise DuArt. Rushnell and DuArt shared an announcement about their new movie on Facebook in late September.

‘A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love’ Was Filmed in British Columbia, Canada

“A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love” was filmed in British Columbia, Canada, including the Vancouver region. Filming started in mid-October and wrapped on November 5.

RLFO Sound was involved in the making of the movie, and they are based in Vancouver.

Barrell shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos from filming.

Doyle shared a photo when filming wrapped. She wrote: “We wrapped “A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love” last night and I already missed the kindness, energy and supreme talent of @katbarrell here in a BTS photo on set! Next week we start the edit, and I can’t wait to see her and the absolutely terrific @albertofrezza and the rest of the cast. Plus this crew – you are in for a treat!”

She shared this BTS photo too.

Doyle said the finished the director and producer cut on November 13 and sent it off to the broadcaster for notes.

She also shared that with 20 cast members and a 105-page script, shooting in 15 days was very difficult.

Doyle emphasized that this is a drama, not a romcom. The director’s grateful because this is what she always wanted to do, she shared.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Brought together by community service, Eric and Joy find new purpose at Christmas. As they help a family rebuild their home, coincidences and a medical miracle lead them to believe in destiny.”

Katherine Barrell is Joy. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Joy on “Good Witch.” Her credits also include “Wynonna Earp” (Nicole), “Workin’ Moms” (Alicia), “Star Trek: Discovery,” “A Nutcracker Christmas,” “Murdoch Mysteries,” and more.

Alberto Frezza is Eric. His credits include “The Flight Attendant,” “Station 19” (Ryan), “Criminal Minds,” “Dead of Summer” (Garrett Sykes), and more. Frezza was born in Italy and raised in Ethiopia and grew up as an athlete, hoping to be a professional soccer player, according to his bio. He developed a love of acting around the same time. He’s an environmental advocate and loves spending time outdoors.

Christine Cattell is Katie. Her credits include “The Real Bros of Simi Valley” (Sandy), “Christmas at Dollywood,” “Homegrown Christmas,” “Mr. Wrong,” “Dear John,” “Big Deal,” and more.

Faith Wright is Sadie. Her credits include “For you” (Mya), “Say What” (Faith), “The Baby-Sitters Club,” and “A Mrs. Miracle Christmas” (Suanne.)

Josh Ssettuba is Adam. His credits include “The 100” (Connor), “The Cleanse,” “Wendy Williams: The Movie,” “Level Up,” and more.

Nelson Wong is Angelo. His credits include “A Christmas Treasure,” “Martha’s Vineyards Mysteries’ (Det. Andy Lau), “Love is Trending,” “It Was Always You,” “A Timeless Christmas,” “Picture Perfect Mysteries,” “Riverdale,” “Wedding March 5,” “The Good Doctor,” “The Christmas Train,” “Stop the Wedding,” and more.

Lauren Akemi Bradley is Maria. Her credits include “Superman and Lois,” “Mystery 101,” “A Ruby Herring Mystery,” “A Sweet Christmas Romance,” “Not the Same,” “Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation,” and more.

Darien Martin is Tony. His credits include “Love Hard,” “For the Love of Chocolate,” “Love on the Wings of Eagles,” “Hannah Swensen Mysteries,” “Ride or Die,” “Altered Carbon,” “Legends of Tomorrow” (Kaupe), “The 100,” “Salvation,” “No Tomorrow,” and more.

Also starring are:

Malcolm Stewart (Dr. Louie Graber)

Linden Banks (Glenn)

Lesley Mirza (Markie)

William MacDonald (John)

Beverley Elliott (Joann)

Calix Miguel (Charlie)

Blair Penner (Danny)

Bethany Stanley (ICU Nurse)

Denzel Onaba (Kid)

Tim Howe (Neighbor #1)

JP Padda (Rideshare Driver)

Sydney Dobersetin (Mother)

Ashley Carwright (Riley)

Safiya Renee Ricketts (Interviewer)

