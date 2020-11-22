Where Was ‘A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance, First Love’ Filmed?

One of Hallmark fans’ favorite movie series is premiering a new installment on Sunday, November 22, at 10 p.m. Eastern, with encores airing throughout the season on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. A Godwink Christmas: Second Chance First Love is the third movie in the Godwink series. Here’s a look at where the movie was filmed.

The Third ‘Godwink’ Installment Was Filmed in Canada

The movie stars Brooke D’Orsay as Margie and Sam Page as Pat. The movie was filmed in Canada, including Abbotsford, British Columbia, according to an Instagram shared by one of the crew members. Abbotsford is about an hour away from Vancouver, where some other scenes were also filmed.

The synopsis for the movie reads: “After 15 years, Pat moves home from Hawaii with his two sons and through a series of coincidences, or Godwinks, ends up stuck in traffic next to his high school sweetheart, Margie.”

Katrina Reynolds, who plays Carmen in the movie, shared the photo below on the day the filming wrapped and tagged it #VancouverFilm.

Executive Producer Heather Hawthorn Doyle shared this photo from day one of prep. The movie began filming in September and wrapped on October 18.

On October 23, Doyle shared that the director’s cut was finished.

Doyle wrote: “And with that…Directors cut is finished and now we hand it over to producers! In less than a week we’ll have a locked picture. Amazing. Huge shoutout to this wonderful cast led by Brooke D’Orsay and Sam Page and crazy big appreciation to the crew who worked tirelessly to deliver such a beautiful movie. Airing next month in Hallmark and December in Canada. Thanks Two4TheMoney for bringing me aboard!”

Doyle shared that this was her first Hallmark “snowy Christmas movie.”

But being just like the rest of us, Doyle also shared just a few days before the movie was going to premiere that she was feeling a little bummed with COVID-19 still going strong.

The movie is based on the popular series written by SQuire D. Rushnell, whose Simon & Schuster biography page spells his name with a capital S and a capital Q. He shared a photo on his Instagram page talking about the upcoming movie.

He’s really excited about the new movie. He also wrote on Instagram: “What 2020 needs is a brand new #Godwinks story! We can’t wait for you to meet Pat and Margie, and to witness the multitude of Godwinks that occur to reunite these childhood sweethearts.”

Meet the Two Leads

Brooke D’Orsay portrays Margie. In 2018 she starred in Hallmark’s Christmas in Love. She’s best known for playing Paige Collins in Royal Pains. She also has starred on 9JKL, Happy Hour, Gary Unmarried, and Two and a Half Men as Ashton Kutcher’s recurring love interest. She’s also starred in Drop Dead Diva. How I Met Your Mother, The Big Bang Theory, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, King’s Ransom, Room 10, and the Hallmark movies June and January and How to Fall in Love.

Sam Page plays Pat. In October he starred with Lacey Chabert in Hallmark’s Christmas in Rome. He also starred in Hallmark’s The Story of Us and My One & Only. At one point, he juggled three recurring arcs on Mad Men, Desperate Housewives, and Greek simultaneously. His other credits include Gossip Girl, Switched at Birth, House of Cards, Living on Video, The Bold Type, Scandal, The Mindy Project, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Necessary Roughness, Last Resort, Up All Night, The Event, Castle, Lie to Me, Shark, Red Line, Falling Up, Self/less, Caught, The Tiger Hunter, American Dreams, 7th Heaven, Popular, Point Pleasant, All My Children, and more.

