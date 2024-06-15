Where Was ‘A Greek Recipe for Romance’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “A Greek Recipe for Romance,” premieres on Saturday, June 15, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Danielle C. Ryan and Rafael Kariotakis. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and see behind-the-scenes stories.

‘A Greek Recipe for Romance’ Was Filmed in Syros, Greece

The new Hallmark feature is part of the Passport to Love lineup this season. While Hallmark’s press release notes that the movie was filmed in Greece, according to IMDb, it was filmed mostly in Syros, Greece, along with at an amphitheater in Thorikos, Greece, and at the restaurant To Koutouki Tis Stamatas, in Stamata.

Director Colin Theys hinted that there may be Easter eggs in the movie, according to his tweet.

“Greek Recipe for Romance premieres Saturday June 15th on Hallmark. Check it out! If you know me, you’ll see a lot little easter eggs in this one.”

Greek Recipe for Romance premieres Saturday June 15th on Hallmark. Check it out! If you know me, you'll see a lot little easter eggs in this one. pic.twitter.com/3z16XFEro4 — Colin Theys (@ColinTheys) June 9, 2024

Christina Barlogianni, who plays Cassia in the movie, posted a picture on Instagram, saying “🎬 𝐴𝑎𝑎𝑎𝑎𝑎𝑛𝑑．．．𝑇𝐻𝐴𝑇’𝑆 𝐴 𝑊𝑅𝐴𝑃 𝑓𝑜𝑟 ‘𝐴𝐺𝑅𝐹𝑅’! … 𝐴 𝐺𝑟𝑒𝑒𝑘 𝑅𝑒𝑐𝑖𝑝𝑒 𝑓𝑜𝑟 𝑅𝑜𝑚𝑎𝑛𝑐𝑒.” That picture was posted on July 4, 2023, almost a year ago. She also posted a lot of behind-the-scenes pictures.

Also on Instagram, Elvia M. shared that it’s been nearly a year since she worked on “A Greek Recipe for Romance.” She shared a reel about the experience.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads: “After a young woman loses her job she takes off for a Hellenic holiday that sends her life on a new course when Danielle C. Ryan (Night Train) and Rafael Kariotakis (I gi tis elias) star in A Greek Recipe for Romance, a new, original movie premiering Saturday, June 15 (8 p.m. ET/PT), on Hallmark Channel. Shot on location in Greece, the movie is part of the network’s Passport to Love programming event.”

A more detailed synopsis from Hallmark reads:

When Abby (Ryan) is unceremoniously laid off from her job running a New York City hotel instead of getting the promotion she was expecting, she jets off to Greece to clear her head and spend time with her mom (Peru Kavalieri, The Eye) who relocated to the Mediterranean paradise. There, Abby meets Theo (Kariotakis), a talented young chef with an air of mystery around him, who has an incredible passion for food. Theo is also grappling with the questions about his future and dreams of opening his own restaurant. But his father Nikolas (Argiris Gkagkanis, The Hunted) is pressuring him to give up his culinary dreams and take over the family business. In a bid to prepare herself for a new job opportunity that arises while she’s there, Abby teams up with Theo to help him reopen his late mother’s old family restaurant – she’ll get the restaurant experience she needs and Theo will have the chance to showcase his prowess in the kitchen. Abby and Theo make a perfect pair as they navigate the ups and downs of building a business, despite the increasing pressure from Theo’s wealthy father to shut down and return home to Athens. Soon, it’s clear that they’re falling for each other and could be cooking up a romance neither expected to find on the menu.

Rafael Kariotakis plays Theo. According to his bio, “He rose to fame as a lip sync performer and model on TikTok who is widely recognized for his self titled account. Kariotakis’ performances have received more than 21 million likes on the platform. His acting career includes 238 episodes of the Greek TV series I gi tis elias.”

Abby is played by Danielle C. Ryan. According to her Hallmark bio, she began her career in ads before landing her first role at the age of seven. Her subsequent role as Thing One in “The Cat in the Hat” established her as a child actress. She’s also an accomplished rider, enjoys shooting, archery, and performing her own stunts. She spends quality time with her horses and dog.

Also starring in the film, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Argiris Gkagkanis (Nikolas)

Peru Kavalieri (Jackie)

Nicolas Makris (Dimitris)

Vangelis Papadakis (Yannis)

Christina Barlogianni (Cassia)

READ NEXT: Kavan Smith Reveals WCTH Storyline That ‘Kind of Pissed Me Off’