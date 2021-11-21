Where Was ‘A Kiss Before Christmas’ Filmed? See Cast & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s “A Kiss Before Christmas” premieres on Sunday, November 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern, with encores airing throughout the holiday season. The movie stars James Denton, Teri Hatcher, and Marilu Henner. Read on to learn all about the movie, including the cast and where it was filmed.

‘A Kiss Before Christmas’ Was Filmed in Canada

“A Kiss Before Christmas” was filmed in Canada, including in the Winnipeg, Manitoba, region. This movie marks the first time Denton and Hatcher are together again on-screen since the days of “Desperate Housewives.”

The movie was filmed in late September through early October, CTV News reported, and fake snow adorned the streets outside the RBC Convention Centre in downtown Winnipeg.

Hatcher told EW that they sprayed the fake snow down with water to give it a more realistic look.

“You’re immersed in this amazing set decoration and set design,” she said. “I felt very Christmasy, even though actually they were having some crazy heat wave in Winnipeg at the time. It was like 85 degrees.”

CTV News shared that many stores in Winnipeg’s Exchange District were decked out in Christmas decorations for filming.

Denton, an executive producer, told TV Insider that he found this idea for a Christmas movie and loved it, “but it was dependent on the wife.”

“I told the guys, this one makes sense for me, but let me see if I can get Teri to do it,” he said. “…So I texted her and was like, ‘Is there any way you could possibly consider…’ And that day…she wrote back, ‘Yeah.’ … I was so shocked. But then it was off and running.

He and Hatcher said that after their text conversation, they were shooting the movie within weeks. Hatcher told E Online that this was the perfect way for them to reunite.

She wrote on Instagram, “Resurrected in the best way! We’re back and ALIVE for this charming heartfelt. #christmasmovie on @hallmarkchannel.”

Denton shared with EW that he had to be careful not to fall back into the Mike Delfino persona from “Desperate Housewives” while he and Hatcher were filming together.

“That would have been death for this movie because that was not my character at all,” he said. “In the beginning, I had to realize, ‘Okay, I gotta reset our relationship in front of the camera.'”

Meet the Cast

The movie’s synopsis reads: “When nice-guy Ethan casually wishes his life had taken a different course, he wakes up the next day to find nothing is the same – he’s not married to his wife Joyce, he doesn’t have two teenaged kids and he’s CEO of his company. If he wants to reclaim his original life and the family he loves, he must convince Joyce he’s telling the truth and win her over…and he only has until Christmas Day. ”

James Denton is Ethan. Most Hallmark fans will know him as Dr. Sam Redford on “Good Witch.” His many other credits include “Devious Maids” (Peter), “Selfie Dad,” “Stranded in Paradise,” “Karaoke Man,” “Desperate Housewives” (Mike), “Threat Matrix,” “JAG,” “Philly” (Augustus Ripley), “The Pretender” (Mr. Lyle,) and more.

Teri Hatcher is Joyce. Her many credits include “Supergirl” (Rhea), “The Odd Couple” (Charlotte), “Sundown,” “Madness in Method,” “Jane by Design” (Kate), “Desperate Housewives” (Susan), “A Touch of Fate,” “Frasier,” “Seinfeld” (Sidra), “Lois & Clark” (Lois), “Sunday Dinner,” “MacGyver” (Penny Parker), and more.

Hatcher is a health advocate and cook. She won “The Great Celebrity Bake Off” for Stand Up for Cancer. The year she posed in Superman’s cape, she also had the distinction of being the most downloaded image of the year.

Marilu Henner is Rona. Most Hallmark fans will know her as Aida Teagarden from “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.” Her credits also include “Love, Lights, Hanukkah!,” “The Neighborhood,” “Life with Dog,” “Love on a Limb,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “The Glades,” “Party Down,” “Accidentally in Love,” “Titanic” (series), “Evening Shade” (Ava for 99 episodes), “Taxi” (Elaine for 114 episodes), and more.

Henner has the distinction of having a Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory — she’s one of only 12 people documented to have this. Learn more in Heavy’s story here.

Also starring are:

Carson Kroeker (Colin)

Sophia Elena Bachart (Tisha)

John B. Lowe (Santa)

Rod Wilson (Sean)

April Blackbird (Akari)

Gino Anania (Ted)

Rachel McLaren (Sonja)

Sharon Bajer (Lottie)

Aaron Hughes (Gus)

Hazel Wallace (Paola)

Rochelle Kives (Nina Sherman)

Chelsey Mark (Will Sherman)

Lisa Bell (Anna)

Jason Salamandyk (Bizarro Ethan)

Micaela Angelina Lozano (Val Renner)

