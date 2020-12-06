‘A Little Christmas Charm’: See Where It Was Filmed & Meet the Cast

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is premiering a new movie on Sunday, December 6 at 10 p.m. Eastern called A Little Christmas Charm. Encores will then air throughout the Christmas season. Starring Ashley Greene and Brendan Penny, this movie is about a jewelry designer looking for a lost bracelet. Here’s everything you need to know about where the movie was filmed.

‘A Little Christmas Charm’ Was Filmed in Canada

A Little Christmas Charm was filmed in Canada, including Vancouver, British Columbia, and Squamish, B.C. In October.

The movie was originally titled The Charm Bracelet and then the name was changed to A Little Christmas Charm. R.C. Newey directed the movie.

Here are some more photos taken while filming in Squamish:

A LITTLE CHRISTMAS CHARM, based on Melissa Hill's THE CHARM BRACELET, filming for Hallmark in Squamish, B.C. pic.twitter.com/GcuyXL0T8w — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 3, 2020

Langley was another filming location, based on the tag in th retweet below.

The synopsis reads: “Holly, a jewelry designer finds a lost charm bracelet and teams up with investigative reporter Greg in hopes of finding the owner and returning it by Christmas Eve.”

The movie is based on a Melissa Hill novel.

Here’s a picture of the cast and crew in line during a meal break.

One day, the meal included these “dapper Christmas Gingerbread men.”

Greene shared a sneak peek of the movie in mid-October. She also shared a game that she and Penny played during downtime between shots, which you can see in the second of the two tweets below.

Greene also shared this cute clip of a little game she and co-star Brendan Penny played during A LITTLE CHRISTMAS CHARM filming downtime. 🎥 https://t.co/MXrCWxYzN2 pic.twitter.com/tT230z2GLC — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 17, 2020

Edem Nyamadi shared this photo during filming in Vancouver on October 16.

Seth Ranaweera shared that this was his first Hallmark movie and he was really excited.

They took a lot of precautions while filming the movie, including wearing masks.

Ashley Greene shared this from the set of Hallmark's A LITTLE CHRISTMAS CHARM, the adaptation of Melissa Hill's THE CHARM BRACELET. Greene said of the COVID precautions on set, "Guys, this is the new normal." 📸 https://t.co/wrr9NBlUnq pic.twitter.com/44opMre1fx — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 1, 2020

Janelle Carss also shared this selfie with a mask during filming.

Meet the Cast

Ashley Greene stars as Holly Hayes. Her many credits include Rogue (Mia for 17 episodes), Antiquities, Accident Man, Urge, Shangri-La Suite, Staten Island Summer, Kristy, Wish I was Here, Americana, Step Up: High Water, Christmas on My Mind, The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2 (Alice Cullen, and in other Twilight movies), The Apparition, LOL, Skateland, Warrior’s Heart, Shark, Desire (Renata), and more.

Brendan Penny is Greg Matthews. He’s well known for his Vineyard series on Hallmark, including Valentine in the Vineyard. In November 2018, he starred on Hallmark’s movie Pride, Prejudice, & Mistletoe. His many previous credits include Chesapeake Shores (he plays lead Kevin O’Brien), Fifty Shades Freed (co-pilot Beighley), Magical Christmas Ornaments, A Dash of Love, Motive (Brian Lucas), On the Farm, Tis the Season for Love, The Gourmet Detective, Heavenly Match, The Runner (Josh, 11 episodes), True Heroines (Calvin), The Dark Corner (Brian Lucas), Ring of Fire, Supernatural, The Killing, Christmas Crash, The Assistants (Danny, 13 episodes), Stargate Atlantis (Todd the Wraith), Whistler (AJ Varland, 13 episodes), Kyle XY, The L Word, and much more. In April 2019 he starred in Easter Under Wraps for Hallmark.

Also starring are:

Britt Irvin (Megan Snyder)

Barclay Hope (Sam Hayes)

Anne Marie Deluise (Becky)

Megan Leitch (Mary Matthews)

Jennifer Koenig (Yelena Davis)

Fred Keating (John Davis)

