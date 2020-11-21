‘A Nashville Christmas Carol’: See Where It’s Filmed & Meet the Cast

The Hallmark Channel’s newest holiday movie, A Nashville Christmas Carol, is sure to be a hit. The movie is a modern-day take on A Christmas Carol starring Jessy Schram (Vivienne) and Wes Brown (Gavin), with Wynonna Judd and Kimberly Williams-Paisley guest-starring. It premieres November 21 at 8 p.m. Eastern and then will re-air throughout the season. But where was the movie filmed? Read on to find out.

Much of the Movie is Filmed in North Carolina

Despite being called A Nashville Christmas Carol, the movie itself was filmed mostly in Charlotte, North Carolina, with some scenes in Nashville, Tennessee, according to IMDb. In fact, Variety reported that A Nashville Christmas Carol was approved for a grant rebate of up to $1.1 million for filming in the Charlotte region. In 2016, Charlotte was ranked as the 22nd-largest TV viewing area in the U.S. by Nielsen, BizJournals reported. The movie is directed by Dawn Wilkinson.

This movie relies heavily on some great country music guests, Taste of Country reported. RaeLynn plays newcomer Alexis, who’s starring in a country music special. Wynonna Judd plays one of the Christmas ghosts who visit Schram’s character, Vivienne. Kix Brooks (of Brooks & Dunn) also plays a ghost who visits Schram.

Schram shared this photo during filming in September, which Brown tagged as being taken in Charlotte. Filming wrapped around mid-September.

She also shared this mysterious photo during filming:

And this short behind-the-scenes clip:

The synopsis for the movie reads: “A television producer is forced to work with the man who broke her heart on a country music Christmas special while being interrupted by Christmas spirits determined for her to revisit her past.”

Schram shared that she spilled chai tea on her shirt for her first day on set. “Motor skills are still in quarantine,” she joked.

Brown, who stars in the movie, recently released his own Christmas EP.

You can listen to his songs on Spotify here.

There aren’t as many behind-the-scenes photos for this movie. Jessica Carter said she’d be releasing more photos after the movie aired.

Meet the Cast

Jessy Schram is Vivienne Wake. She recently starred in Hallmark’s Country at Heart. Her many credits include Chicago Med (Dr. Hannah Asher for 10 episodes), Amazing Winter Romance, Lucifer, Road to Christmas, The Nine Lives of Claw, Royal New Year’s Eve, The Beautiful Ones, Once Upon a Time (Ashley Boyd/Cinderella), Nashville (Cash Gray), Harvest Moon, Major Crimes, Falling Skies (Karen Nadler), Mad Men (Bonnie Whiteside), Last Resort (Christine Kendal), Smile as Big as the Moon, Limelight, Crash, Saving Grace, Life (Rachel), Veronica Mars (Hannah Griffith), Jane Doe movies (Susan Davis), and more.

Wes Brown is Gavin Chase. In August 2019 he starred in Over the Moon in Love on Hallmark. He was born in Fort Worth and raised in Baton Rouge. His big break was with Glory Road. Then he relocated to LA and landed a role on We Are Marshall as Ian McShane’s son. He’s known for his role on True Blood, where he played former football player Luke, who had a vengeance against vampires. He’s also had roles on CSI: Miami, Criminal Minds, NCIS, Desperate Housewives, Trauma, 90210, Hart of Dixie, Private Practice, Twin Peaks, Once Upon a Time (Gaston), Beach Girls, Deception, and more. For Hallmark, he’s starred on June in January, Love Begins, Love’s Resounding Courage, Shadow on the Mesa, Love under the Stars, and Christmas Cookies. He also starred in Hallmark’s Graceland series of movies along with Under the Autumn Moon.

Sarah Borne is Georgia. Her credits include Doom Patrol (Baby Doll), Dwight in Shining Armor, The Outsider, Council of Dads, Sleepy Hollow, and more.

Moses Jones is Parker. His credits include A Man in Desperation, Poorly Rich, The Haves and the Have Nots (Kendrick Wilson), Night School, The Hate U Give, Tangled and Twisted (Swoop), The (Misguided) Adventures of Daniel & Bradley (Bradley), The Trouble with Going Somewhere (Ellis), Christian’s Carol, and more.

Wynonna Judd is Marilyn Jinway. She and her sister Ashley Judd were the famous country duo known as The Judds. Then Wynonna Judd went on to create an amazing solo career, with her first album selling more than five million copies. She has two children and a successful recording career, along with appearing in numerous TV productions.

Sara Evans is Belinda. She’s a country music singer and songwriter who’s released eight albums, with Born to Fly earning 2x-platinum. She has had more than 20 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. She’s had several songs reach number one. She was on Dancing with the Stars in 2006.

RaeLynn is Alexis. She’s a singer and songwriter who competed on The Voice Season 2. Her album Wildhorse was on Billboard’s Top 10 All-Genre Album Sales Chart and hit number one on the Billboard Country Albums Chart.

Kix Brooks is the Spirit of Christmas Past. He is well-known for being half of the wildly popular Brooks & Dunn country duo. Ronnie Dunn and Brooks were given a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and have been focusing on solo careers since 2010.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley is the Spirt of Christmas Present. She’s an actress and producer, perhaps best known for Father of the Bride, where she played Annie Banks. Her many other credits include The Christmas Chronicles (Clair), The Violent Heart, Darrow & Darrow (Claire Darrow), The Flash, Two and a Half Men (Gretchen), According to Jim (Dana for 165 episodes), Nashville (Peggy for 20 episodes), The 10th Kingdom (Virginia Lewis), Relativity (Isabel Lukens), and more. Her sister Ashley Williams is a popular Hallmark actress.

