Where Was ‘A Nashville Legacy’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Mahogany movie, “A Nashville Legacy,” premieres on Sunday, February 26, at 7 p.m. Eastern/6 p.m. Central. The movie stars Andrea Lewis, Pooch Hall, Stan Shaw, and Roz Ryan. Read on to learn all about the movie, where it was filmed, and the cast involved.

‘A Nashville Legacy’ Was Filmed in Birmingham, Alabama, and Nashville, Tennessee

Goleman Casting, LLC posted about casting for “A Nashville Legacy” back in November 2022. The working title for the movie was “Naima in Nashville” at the time.

They posted the following on Facebook: “Hey Birmingham! We hope your Friday is going great! It’s about to get better. We are happy to announce that we have been picked up for local/regional casting and background casting on the Hallmark movie, NAIMA IN NASHVILLE. Regional/local roles will go live Monday for submissions on Breakdown Services and Actor’s Access. Background roles will go live later next week.”

In this post, they also said that they had received over 2,000 applications! Filming wrapped on December 20, 2022.

A look at a casting call for a Younger Olivia is here and embedded below.

One of the movie’s filming locations was The Farrel, a 6,000-square-foot venue located in Homewood, according to this Instagram post. They wrote: “The set was closed so we didn’t get a sneak peek but we can’t wait to see the movie and glimpses of The Farrell!”

This press release also mentioned that the movie was filmed on location at the National Museum of African American Music in Nashville, Tennessee. The museum also hosted a private movie screening the night before the premiere.

The movie features Tamara Chauniece, Kasi Jones, and Stacy Johnson of the vocal group The Shindellas.

Hallmark’s Instagram account also hosted a Live special Q&A with the cast and director of the movie.

Roz Ryan posted a picture with director Roger Bobb, commenting “Love me some Roger Bobb ❤️💙🥰😍🎥❤️♥️💙😍”

She also posted those pictures before anyone knew about which movie it was going to be! She wrote: “Making 🎥 with one of my fav Directors and a Dear Friend @RogerMBobb ❤️🥰🙏🏾 #Grateful #bookedandbusy #bookedandblessed”

She gave us a tour of the house she was staying in while filming in Alabama.

Makeup artist Nolé Beauty posted the following behind-the-scenes with cast and crew.

Nole Beauty wrote: ”I was fortunate enough to be invited back as the key makeup artist for #hallmarkmahogany on their latest film A Nashville Legacy premiering Sunday February 26th. Getting to work closely again with the hallmark team and Andrea Lewis has been nothing short of an incredible experience, I can’t wait for you guys to see this!”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Naima (Lewis), who got her love of music from her late grandmother, moves to Nashville to intern at a prestigious museum, while pursuing a PhD in ethnomusicology. At the museum, she meets Damian (Hall), a volunteer and music producer and feels immediate chemistry, but is focused on her work and finding a subject for her dissertation. Luckily, as she is looking into the backstory of some donated items, a beautiful vintage dress leads Naima to uncovering a mystery surrounding a classic hit and the perfect dissertation focus. As Naima and Damian develop a friendship, he works with her to investigate the secret surrounding the dress but they soon find that the truth hits closer to home than either of them realized. The secret, which just might involve a prominent music producer, also threatens to make waves in the local community and in Naima and Damian’s budding romance. With her romance and new job at risk, Naima must decide if she will keep the decades long secret or finally let the truth come to light.

Andrea Lewis plays Naima. According to her bio, she became well-known for her role as Hazel on “Degrassi: The Next Generation.” During her tenure on “Degrassi,” she went on to have starring parts on numerous TV shows, including on Showtime, Nickelodeon, and BET. Later, Lewis established Jungle Wild Productions, through which she wrote, acted in, and produced the web series “Black Actress,” which went on to win several awards. Her most recent work, a documentary series titled “The Black Beauty Effect,” is now being shown on Comcast Xfinity.

When Pooch Hall (Damian) first started his acting career, he was cast in a supporting part in the indie film “Lift,” which starred Kerry Washington, according to his bio. After that, he went on to star in and have supporting roles in “Black Cloud” and “Blind Dating” with Chris Pine; and larger studio films like Dreamworks’ “A Dog’s Purpose,” the biopic “Chuck” in which he portrayed the legendary boxer Muhammed Ali, and “Jumping the Broom” with Angela Bassett and Paula Patton. Other recent roles include “Cherry” and “Ray Donovan: The Movie.” Hall portrayed Daryll Donovan, Ray’s younger half-brother, in the series.

Roz Ryan is Olivia in the movie. According to her bio, she had worked for 13 years as a nightclub singer in Detroit before trying out for a role in Broadway’s “Ain’t Misbehavin’.” Her many other credits include “Amen,” “Good News,” “All About the Andersons,” Broadway’s “Chicago” (she has the record for the longest tenure as “Mama”), and much more.

At the beginning of 2023, Stan Shaw (Franklin) started shooting a recurring role on the TV show “Chicago Med,” according to his bio. His previous major appearances include “A Christmas Winter Song” with Ashanti, “Aaron B. Koontz’s Western Horror The Pale Door” alongside Devin Druid, “Greyson Family Christmas,” “Jeepers Creepers III,” and “Sidney Furie’s Drive Me to Vegas and Mars,” among others. He can also be seen as Ernie Hudson’s brother, Larry Duncan, in Carl Weber’s series “The Family Business,” which airs on BET+.

Also starring in the movie are:

Robert Wayne Hill (Dexter)

Ashley Rene Forrestier (Bianca)

Debra Rogers Welborn (Phyllis)

Nic Starr (Reggie)

Tim A. Davidson (Thomas)

Ruben Studdard (as himself)

Curt Chambers (as himself)

Tamara Chauniece (Tommi)

Kasi Jones (Jenny)

Stacy Johnson (Wanda)

Cynethia McClendon (Young Millie)

Terry Allen (Young Franklin Berryhall)

Maura Gale (Professor Dolar)

Kevin Wayne (Tubby)

Celeste Jona Gay (Millie)

Matthew Montemaro (Clark Sullivan)

Byron Isaiah McInnis Corley (Young Reggie)

Carlee Elston (Young Naima)

Cohen James Cooper (Kid 1)

