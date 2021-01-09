Hallmark’s ‘A New Year’s Resolution’ Finally Airing After Removed in 2019

Hallmark’s newest winter-themed movie, A New Year’s Resolution, took a long time to actually make it onto TV screens. Premiering for the first time on January 9, 2021, this movie was supposed to originally air in 2019. Just like Country at Heart, the movie saw quite a few delays.

‘A New Year’s Resolution’ Was Supposed to Air in 2019’s Countdown to Christmas Lineup

SCHEDULE CHANGE!!!! I was just alerted (thank you, Erin!) that "A NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION" (w/ Aimee Teegarden & Michael Rady) has been removed from the schedule. It currently has NO showtimes. @awonderfulmovie @HallmarkiesPod https://t.co/S9nMRkLAUF — Hotline to Hallmark (@HotlineHallmark) December 17, 2019

A New Year’s Resolution was originally going to be part of Hallmark’s 2019 Countdown to Christmas lineup. It was supposed to air on December 28, 2019, as one of the traditional New Year’s themed films that air at the end of the Countdown to Christmas series. But for some reason, the movie was removed from the lineup.

Also of note, the 2020 WINTERFEST PREVIEW SPECIAL, originally set to air Dec. 28, following A NEW YEAR'S RESOLUTION, is without a premiere date now. If RESOLUTION doesn't return to schedule, PREVIEW could move into its slot, or might also be delayed.https://t.co/pbFkB6uS0o — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) December 17, 2019

Producer Kevin Duda talked about how the movie was taken off the schedule in an interview with My Devotional Thoughts in March 2020, but didn’t reveal why (or if he knew why) it was removed.

He said: “So this movie was supposed to air in between Christmas and New Year’s, but for whatever reason, it didn’t happen. We have hopes that Hallmark will show it at another time, maybe even this upcoming season.”

Rady talked with Deck the Hallmark’s podcast about the delay too, saying in March 2020 that he didn’t know why it was taken off the schedule because the movie looked great.

The Producer’s Movie ‘In the Key of Love’ Was Also Delayed in 2019

This is wonderful news! We are so excited for #IntheKeyofLove on #HallmarkMoviesNow! 🤞🏼🗝❤️ pic.twitter.com/lGHHRXpgu5 — Hallmark Movies Now (@HMNow) June 29, 2019

This wasn’t the first time one of Duda’s movies was removed from Hallmark’s schedule. In the Key of Love, for which he was executive producer, took some time before it was aired on TV too. In the Key of Love was originally supposed to air in June 2019, but then it was removed from Hallmark’s schedule and scheduled to air on Hallmark Movies Now, the streaming service, instead.

At the time Laura Osnes, who starred in the movie, wrote on Twitter: “Good things come to those who wait! Previously scheduled to air Monday night, #InTheKeyOfLove will instead be available for streaming via @HMNow later this summer! Thx for all the excitement surrounding the movie as we keep the anticipation alive till August!”

When a number of movies were canceled or postponed in 2020 because of the pandemic, Hallmark ultimately did air In the Key of Love on TV in 2020. You can still catch it airing encores on The Hallmark Channel, including January 26, 2021, at 10 a.m. Eastern.

‘Country at Heart’ Had a Similar Delay

Many Hallmark fans are familiar with the long delays before Country at Heart finally aired on the Hallmark Channel. The movie was originally supposed to air as part of the Fall 2019 lineup and it was removed from the schedule. It was supposed to air again on June 6, 2020, but – ironically – In the Key of Love aired instead.

@hallmarkchannel what's going on why did #CountryatHeart disappear from this Saturday's schedule? This is the 2nd time this has happened! #hallmarkies — Ann Scott (@awscott21) June 4, 2020

This rescheduling appeared to be a last-minute decision made just days before it was supposed to air.

The premiere of the Hallmark Original Movie "Country at Heart" has been postponed, but don't worry, it'll be on soon! Stay tuned! — Rick Garman Ink (@rickgarmanink) June 4, 2020

The Hallmark Facebook page posted in reply to questions: “Unfortunately, we had to reschedule our movie and promise to let you know when we will premiere it later this summer.”

The movie ultimately aired as part of Hallmark’s Fall 2020 lineup.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s Schedule of New Movies for January 2021