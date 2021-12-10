‘A Royal Queens Christmas’ Streaming: How to Watch Online

The Hallmark Channel’s royalty-themed movie, “A Royal Queens Christmas,” is finally here. The new movie premieres on Saturday, December 11, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. Encores will then air throughout the holiday season.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of “A Royal Queens Christmas” online:

'A Royal Queens Christmas' Preview





Preview – A Royal Queens Christmas – Hallmark Channel

A synopsis released by Crown Media reads:

Dee Dee (Park) works at a well-established bakery in Queens, New York after returning home from a tour of duty in the army. The bakery is commissioned to supply desserts for an international Christmas gala and fundraiser in Manhattan. When she goes to meet with the chef, Dee Dee has a run in with Colin (Morris) in the lobby, and he knocks over her plate of precious pastries. When she learns Colin plays piano and could play in the local Christmas show, she asks him to help as payback. Dee Dee assumes he works for the hotel but really…he’s a prince! Colin conceals his identity as he feels at home in the Bayside community among Dee Dee’s family and friends, participating in the neighborhood’s holiday activities. All is going well until his parents, the King and Queen of Exeter, show up in New York with a princess they hope Colin will marry, ruining Colin’s cover story.

Here's a sneak peek of the new movie:





Sneak Peek – A Royal Queens Christmas – Hallmark Channel

The movie stars Megan Park as Dee Dee and Julian Morris as Collin. Park is perhaps best known for her role as Grace bowman on “The Secret Life of the American Teenager.” She also starred in Hallmark’s “Once Upon a Prince,” which had a similar theme.

Morris played Wren for 22 episodes of “Pretty Little Liars,” along with Rev. Paul Curtis for 20 episodes of “Hand of God,” and Ryan for seven episodes of “New Girl.” He also played a prince once before. He was Prince Phillip for six episodes of “Once Upon a Time” in 2012-2014.

This is one of many royalty-themed movies that Hallmark has aired. Earlier this season, Hallmarked aired “Christmas at Castle Hart,” which broke viewing records. Other royalty-themed movies from Hallmark include “Christmas at the Palace,” “A Royal Christmas,” “Royally Ever After,” “Royal Matchmaker,” “Once Upon a Prince,” “Crown for Christmas,” “Royal Hearts,” “A Royal Winter,” “My Summer Prince,” “Once Upon a Holiday,” “A Princess for Christmas,” and more.

