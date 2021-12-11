Where Was ‘A Royal Queens Christmas’ Filmed? Cast Stories, Songs & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s new movie, “A Royal Queens Christmas,” premieres on Saturday, December 11, at 8 p.m. Eastern. Encores will air throughout the season. The movie stars Megan Park and Julian Morris. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed, the songs in the movie, and the cast involved.

The new movie will also premiere on the W Network in Canada on Saturday, December 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern.

‘A Royal Queens Christmas’ Was Filmed in Toronto

“A Royal Queens Christmas” was filmed in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, according to IMDb. The movie’s working title was “Royal Gossip.”

Victoria & Co., an upholstery cleaning specialist in Toronto, is one of the locations you’ll see in the movie.

The movie was filmed in October. Morris shared this video during filming (it’s the second video in the set of tweets below.)

The currently filming A ROYAL QUEENS CHRISTMAS in Toronto is for Hallmark, and stars Megan Park and Julian Morris. 🎥 https://t.co/ShMrZb9RTJ pic.twitter.com/SqgZdVUY4C — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 21, 2021

Here are a couple of more behind-the-scenes shots.

Curiocity reported that downtown Toronto was transformed for the movie in November.

@WhatsFilmingON Something Christmassy being filmed at Victoria and King E in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/SnGKslMRlf — Laura (@lorherron) November 2, 2021

Life-sized nutcrackers and festive snow-filled streets could be seen on Victoria Street in Toronto, Curiocity reported. One location was Victoria and King St. East.

It's Christmas 🌲 in New York 🇺🇲 – with snow ❄️ on Victoria Street in downtown Toronto. The Omni King Edward Hotel is all decked out. A Hallmark Christmas movie is being filmed. 🎬 @TOFilming_EM pic.twitter.com/AZ8O7Hc286 — Anita Windisman (@AnitaWindisman) November 2, 2021

Some locations were absolutely gorgeous.

Rob Thomas Has a Song in the Film

Rob Thomas, the lead singer of Matchbox Twenty, is going to have a song featured during this movie. He recently released a new Christmas album called “Something About Christmas Time.” He told Us Weekly that a song from his new album, “A New York Christmas,” will be heard during “A Royal Queens Christmas.”

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “A prince finds his way to Queens during Christmas when a local woman enlists his help with a children’s Christmas show.”

Megan Park is Dee Dee. Park’s credits include “Deported,” “High & Tight,” “The Moodys,” “A Christmas Wish,” “Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas,” “Once Upon a Prince,” “My Christmas Love,” “Jane the Virgin,” “The Lottery” (Rose), “The Neighbors” (Jane), “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” (Grace Bowman for 121 episodes), “Guns, Girls and Gambling,” “The Perfect Teacher,” “Life with Derek,” “Diary of the Dead,” “Ace Lightning” (Jessica), and more.

Park is a writer, director, producer, and actor, according to a press release from Crown Media. She wrote and directed “The Fallout,” which premiered at SXSW 2021 and will be streaming on HBO Max in 2022. Park has also directed campaigns for artists like Billie Eilish, Gucci Mane, and more.

She’s been married to Tyler Hilton for six years.

Variety listed her as one of the “10 directors to watch in 2022.”

Julian Morris is Colin. His credits include “The Morning Show,” “The Good Fight,” “Little Women” (John Brooke in the 2017 series), “Man in an Orange Shirt,” “Pretty Little Liars” (Wren Kingston in 22 episodes), “Hand of God” (Rev. Paul Curtis in 20 episodes), “New Girl” (Ryan), “Once Upon a Time” (Prince Phillip), “Men at Work,” “My Generation” (Anders), “24” (Agent Owen in 2010), “ER” (Dr. Andrew Wade), “Young Arthur,” “Fish” (Carl), and more.

Morris shared that he recently celebrated 18 years together with Landon Ross. Pink News reported that this post was the first time he officially revealed that he’s gay.

Also starring are:

Michael Hanrahan (Whitbey)

Nicola Correia -Damude (Zoe)

Tony Nappo (Mickey)

Ramona Milano (Angie)

Dan Lett (King Sebastian)

Jane Wheeler (Queen Alexandra)

Jonelle Gunderson (Duchess Adriana)

Tony Ofori (Eddie)

Elie Gemael (Chef Pierre)

Lee Chzan (Ava)

Isaac Ng (Eli)

Anna Starning (Sophie)

Jocelyne Zucco (Mrs. Rodriguez)

Janice Mendes (Kim)

Leo Choy (Concierge)

Ivan Daniel Ossa (Jermaine)

