Where Was ‘A Royal Runaway Romance’ Filmed? See Cast & Locations

The Hallmark Channel is premiering “A Royal Runaway Romance” on Saturday, April 9, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Philippa Northeast, Brant Daugherty, Sarah-Jane Redmond, and Vincent Gale. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘A Royal Runaway Romance’ Was Filmed in Canada

Like many Hallmark movies, “A Royal Runaway Romance” was filmed in Canada, specifically in the Vancouver region. When filming wrapped on February 21, Daugherty shared a photo, revealing that he was leaving Vancouver and heading to the Caribbean to meet his wife and son.

Northeast also shared this photo and talked about how much fun she had in Canada.

Daugherty said that spending four weeks away from his son while filming in Canada was “the hardest thing I’ve ever done.”

He joked that he “worked really hard to get ready for this shirtless scene.”

Daugherty told Digital Journal about his role in the movie: “Playing Grady was a treat, he is such a proactive and strong character. I love the strong and silent type because they are so fun to play. Grady is a man of a few words and I gravitate towards that. Getting into Grady’s head was really fun.”

Shooting began January 31 and wrapped in mid-February, ACFC West shared.

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Princess Amelia of Bundbury travels across America to explore a budding romance with an artist, only to fall in love with her bodyguard Grady.”

Philippa Northeast is Amelia. Her credits include Tender (Sarah), Bondi Slayer (Pip), Drop Dead Weird (Astrid), Standing Up for Sunny (Sunny), Home and Away (Evelyn), and more.

Brant Daugherty is Grady. His credit include Just for the Summer (Jason), The Baker’s Son (Matt), Timeless Love (Thoams), A Christmas Movie Christmas (Paul), Mingle All the Way (Jeff), Another Tango (Dean), Fifty Shades Freed (Sawyer), Relationship Status (Church), Freakish (Jake), Dear White People (Thane), Pretty Little Liars (Noel for 27 episodes), Oranges (Danny), Accidentally Engaged (Chas), Merry Kissmas (Dustin), Days of Our Lives (Brian), Army Wives (Patrick), Private (Thomas), and more.

Sarah Jane Redmond is Ava. Her credits include Tribal (Denise), Aurora Teagarden Mysteries (Bianca), My Best Friend’s Bouquet (Donna), Siren (Elaine for 21 episodes), The 100 (Kaylee Lee), Undercover Cheerleader, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Mrs. Kemper), Garage Sale Mysteries, Dark Harvest, Cedar Cove (Corrie), iZombie, Buried Secrets, Down Here, June in January, Cult, Arrow, Life Unexpected, Harper’s Island, Kyle XY, Smallville (Nell Potter for 12 episodes), Da Vinci’s City Hall, Da Vinci’s Inquest (Sgt. Sheila Kurtz for 75 episodes), Harsh Realm, Millennium (Lucy Butler), and more.

Khamisa Wilsher is Camille. Her credits include Van Helsing, Firefly Lane, The Hollow (Iris), Love at Sunset Terrace, Funhouse, Undercover Cheerleader, The Flash, Charmed (Sarcana Witch/Aliya), The Twilight Zone, The Magicians, Supergirl, and more.

Also starring, according to Crown Media, are:

Vincent Gale (Andreas)

Andre Anthony (Wes)

Catherine Barroll (Paula)

Robert Wisden (Pat)

BJ Harrison (Rosemary)

Terence Kelly (Arnie)

Raine Mateo (Becca)

Nicole Major (Festival Attendee)

Monique Helbig (Reporter)

Sabrina Prada (Sandy)

Marc Gaudet (Land Owner)

TJ Oberholzer (Art Buyer)

