Where Was ‘A Second Chance at Love’ Filmed? See Cast Stories

Hallmark’s newest movie, “A Second Chance at Love,” is premiering on Saturday, March 26, at 8 p.m. Eastern on The Hallmark Channel. Encores will air throughout the season. The movie stars Gloria Reuben, Eriq La Salle, Alvina August, and Jarod Joseph. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘A Second Chance at Love’ Was Filmed in Canada

“A Second Chance at Love” was filmed in Canada, mostly around the Vancouver region, Parade reported. According to IMDb, the movie was filmed under the working title, “I Do Again.” According to a listing on UBCP/ACTRA’s film and production list, the movie was filmed from January 22-February 9 in Canada. A listing by the Film & Television Industry Alliance confirms it was filmed in the Vancouver region.

In early February, Reuben shared this photo and wrote, “Just wrapped a long day of filming and my hair is so happy to be free from the wig! Love my natural curls!!”

On January 24, she shared photos she took from her hotel room and said she couldn’t yet divulge what she was working on. (This was right before the big announcement was made.)

On February 13, August shared this photo and said Reuben was her “wonderful co-star.”

La Salle said that even though he’s been focused on directing and writing, he couldn’t pass up the opportunity to make this movie with Reuben and reunited on screen.

Reuben wrote, “It’s wonderful to join the Hallmark family and to reunite with Eriq after so many years, especially in a completely different genre of storytelling!”

She wrote in reply to a comment, “It’s been wonderful working together again 💕”

She and La Salle have done numerous news appearances as they get ready for the movie’s premiere.

I had such a wonderful time on the @TamronHallShow talking with @tamronhall and my good friend @EriqLaSalle23 about my @hallmarkchannel movie #ASecondChanceAtLove which airs this Saturday! To watch the entire interview ⬇️ https://t.co/p49DyNqkpF pic.twitter.com/MOlBif3SOA — Gloria Reuben (@Glo_Reuben) March 23, 2022

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads, “Alicia and Arnold’s marriage is amiss. Rather than face the problem, Alicia immerses herself in her divorced parents’ affairs by setting them up on a dating app.”

This is the first time that Reuben and La Salle have been on TV together in more than 20 years, Deadline reported.

Gloria Reuben is Brenda. Reuben previously starred in the Hallmark Hall of Fame movie, “Little John.” She also starred in “Jesse Stone: Lost in Paradise.” On “ER,” Reuben portrayed Jeanie Boulet for 103 episodes.

Reuben’s many other credits have included “The First Lady,” “Torn From Her Arms,” “City on a Hill” (Eloise), “Blue Bloods,” “Mr. Robot” (Krista Gordon for 16 episodes), “The Jesus Rolls,” “Cloak & Dagger” (Adina for 17 episodes), “Every Day Is Christmas,” “Blindspot” (Kira), “The Blacklist,” “Saints & Sinners” (Mayor Pamela Clayborne), “The Breaks,” “The Music in Me,” “Happy Face Killer,” “Falling Skies” (Marina for nine episodes), “Admission,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Raising the Bar” (Rosalind Whitman for 25 episodes), and more.

Eriq La Salle is Jack. La Salle previously starred in the Hallmark movie, “Notes from Dad.” On “ER,” La Salle portrayed Peter Benton for 171 episodes. La Salle’s many other credits include “Angie Tribeca,” “Logan” (Will Munson), “Under the Dome” (Hektor Martin), “A Gifted Man” (Evan), “24,” “Covert Affairs,” and more.

On February 9, he made a deal with Ebony Magazine Imprint Sourcebooks for a thriller crime series. When he shared the news on Instagram he wrote, “So 10 years ago I wrote my very first novel and it was summarily rejected by every publisher in the industry. So then I wrote my second and the same thing happened. And then I wrote another and then another and even still I get up every day and put in work on yet another. We don’t control when or even if our dreams hit but we do control our courage and discipline to keep stepping up to the plate and to repeatedly keep swinging. HARD WORK WINS!!!”

Alvina August is Alicia. Her credits include “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” (Tatiana), “Deliver by Christmas,” “Woke,” “Nancy Drew” (Det. Karen Hart for 16 episodes), “Noelle,” “Siren,” “The Boys,” “Hailey Dean Mystery,” “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (Lady Constance Blackwood), “The Good Doctor,” “The Other Kingdom,” “The Machine,” and more.

Jarod Joseph is Arnold. His credits include, “Another Life,” “The Christmas Promise,” “The 100” (Nathan Miller for 67 episodes), “The Christmas Pact,” “You Me Her” (Andy for 19 episodes), “Saving Hope” (Dr. Emmanuel Palmer), “Once Upon a Time” (Billy/Gus), “Star Trek Beyond,” “Mistresses” (Wilson Corvo), “One Christmas Wish,” “Coded,” “Wayward Pines,” “Rogue” (Nicholas), “Arrow,” “The LA Complex,” “Fringe” (Agent Tim), “Chasing Mood,” and more.

Also starring, according to Crown Media’s press statement, are: