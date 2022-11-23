Where Was ‘A Tale of Two Christmases’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest movie, “A Tale of Two Christmases,” premieres on Saturday, November 26, at 6 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Central. The movie stars Kat Barrell, Evan Roderick, and Chandler Massey. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

‘​​A Tale of Two Christmases’ Was Filmed in Canada

“A Tale of Two Christmases” was called “Flight Before Christmas” during filming. It was filmed in the Vancouver region of Canada, where many Hallmark movies are filmed.

The Twitter account SleepyKittyPaw shared that the movie wrapped filming in British Columbia, Canada, on September 1.

The account clarified that the movie was later renamed “A Tale of Two Christmases.”

The Hallmark movie that filmed as FLIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS, starring Katherine Barrell and Chandler Massey, is now A TALE OF TWO CHRISTMASES, according to screenwriter/producer Kirsten Hansen. 📸 https://t.co/GzihMq0veV pic.twitter.com/MnQql3zz00 — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) September 21, 2022

Here’s another set photo.

Kat Barrell on the set of Hallmark Movie ‘Flight Before Christmas’ with Keith Dallas. Photo via https://t.co/EMed1vOwxO pic.twitter.com/a5ahfMoRRB — JoJo 📬 #BringWynonnaHome 🍩 (@HaughtBarrell) August 28, 2022

A fan account of Kat Barrell reposted one of her reels about doing dialogue fixes in the movie.

The same account also posted this one, where Kat wrote: “But first, Coffee!”

Executive producer Kirsten Hansen said that this was one of the best experiences filming so far, to which Kat replied “Yes!!!🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥 such an amazing team!”

Barrell shared a video when she was working on ADR for the movie.

Here’s another beautiful photo shared by Jason Borque on September 11.

Keith Dallas wrote: “Filming these Christmas movies gives you the Christmas feels early.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Emma (Barrell) is an aspiring architect living in Chicago, who plans to return home to Vermont to spend the holidays with her family. Thanks to some Christmas magic, she gets to experience two different Christmases. In one, Emma misses her flight home and stays behind in the Windy City where she celebrates with new crush, Max (Roderick), and his friends. In the other, Emma makes the trip home, and enjoys the holiday traditions of her family…and also reconnects with Drew (Massey), a longtime friend who may have feelings for her. Emma’s double holiday ultimately helps her learn a surprising lesson about will truly make her happy in life as well as in love”

Kat Barrell, who plays Emma, has been on a number of different TV shows, but the role of Officer Nicole Haught in the SyFy drama “Wynonna Earp” is what has brought her the most recognition, her bio shared. As a result of her role, fans have been using the social media hashtag #wayhaught. The character that made Barrell the most well-known to Hallmark viewers was Joy Harper on “Good Witch.” She also recently had a starring role in the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries production “A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love.”

She posted a picture on Instagram on Halloween and wrote: “Grandma made the duck costume so we made the farm! As you can see, everyone is thrilled 😂 🎶 Ee i ee i ohhhhhhh!!! 🎶 🎃 👻 Hope you and yours had a spooktacular Halloween!!!!”

Chandler Massey (Drew) was raised in Atlanta, Georgia, according to his bio. Lewis Massey, a former Secretary of State of Georgia, and Amy Massey are his parents. Massey moved to Los Angeles in 2009 to attend UCLA. He’s known for his role as Will Horton on NBC’s “Days of Our Lives.” He made his debut on the Hallmark Channel in 2021 with the movie “Next Stop, Christmas,” and he was most recently seen in “Heart of the Matter” for Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. Among his other credits are the horror film “Hide in the Light” and the comedy “Bad Judge.”

Last June he posted this funny picture on Instagram, saying, “The secret to a great relationship is each partner carrying half the weight.”

Evan Roderick (Max) is also a singer-songwriter, according to his bio. Roderick started out playing hockey and quit after three seasons playing at a high level in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL). After that he pursued acting as a career. Roderick’s credits include “Project MC2,” which airs on Netflix; “When We Rise,” which airs on ABC; and “Arrow,” which airs on The CW.

Last summer he released an album and promoted it on Instagram, saying “Upside Down is now streaming everywhere! Thanks for all your support 🤙🏻.”

Also starring in the movie are:

Beverley Breuer (Deena Peterson)

Marissa Leong (Holly Matthews)

Keith MacKechnie (John Peterson)

Sunita Prasad (Sharice)

Vincent Dangerfield (Will)

Brittany Hunt (Sarah)

Shaughnessy Redden (Bob Heaton)

Lynn Whyte (Shirley Roberts)

Christian Lagasse (Gate Agent)

Michael P Northey (Gordon)

Barbara Wallace (Aunt Martha)

Keith Dallas (Cab Driver)

Craig Meester (Santa)

Eduard Witzke (Tree Lot Worker)

Jazlyn Onaba (Little Girl)

