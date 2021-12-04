Where Was ‘A Very Merry Bridesmaid’ Filmed? See Cast Stories

The Hallmark Channel’s movie, “A Very Merry Bridesmaid,” premieres on Saturday, December 4, at 8 p.m. Eastern. Encores will then air throughout the season. The movie stars Emily Osment and Casey Deidrick. Read on to learn all about where the movie was filmed and the cast involved.

If you miss the premiere, you can catch the movie again on December 5 at 6 p.m. Eastern, December 10 at 10:01 p.m., December 18 at 12 p.m., December 23 at 2 a.m., December 26 at 8 a.m., and December 30 at 12 p.m. Eastern.

‘A Very Merry Bridesmaid’ Was Filmed in Canada

“A Very Merry Bridesmaid” (also known as “Christmas Bridesmaid” while filming) was filmed in British Columbia, Canada.

When David Strasser tweeted about the movie, he tagged the Directors Guild of Canada in his post.

Parmiss Sehat said about the film: “As an adult I was stoked to get to work on this fun Christmas movie😎Buuuuuuut was my inner 12 year old on a TIGHT leash not to freak out about working with a star who was on the show of an entire generation????????? You betchya!”

Emily Osment and Casey Deidrick lead the cast of A VERY MERRY BRIDESMAID, which just finished filming in B.C.https://t.co/9xcDFHk2CI — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 21, 2021

The movie finished filming in late October. One of the filming locations was the Spruce Collective in Abbotsford, B.C.

Not 100% certain, but *think* the Hallmark movie shooting at the Spruce Collective last week was A VERY MERRY BRIDESMAID, a.k.a. CHRISTMAS BRIDESMAID. https://t.co/vSS6ddYVI8 pic.twitter.com/OaThWQ865m — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 2, 2021

The Twitter account SleepyKittyPaw shared that the Spruce Collective was also remade into “Chaucer’s Bookstore” for “A Gift to Remember 2” in 2019.

Also, if you think The Spruce Collective looks familiar, it's because it was also Chaucer's Bookstore in A GIFT TO REMEMBER.https://t.co/aprsQsVDxA — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) October 2, 2021

Although the actors don’t talk much on social media about the filming locations, you can see Vancouver on the trailers behind Patch May in his photo taken during filming below.

May said about the movie, “A crazy Cast & Crew that kept the Christmas Vibes high the entire time! Had a blast and hope you do too watching it 🎅 🎄”

Writer Tracy Andreen called the movie a “reimagining of the classic Sixteen Candles.”

Elena Valdez said she wrote in private for years before this one made production.

Forest Blakk said his Christmas single, “Sing Along with Me,” is part of the movie.

My Christmas single “Sing Along With Me“ is going to be in a @hallmarkchannel Christmas movie tomorrow! Tune in to watch “a very merry bridesmaid” at 8/7C #averymerrybridesmaid #hallmark #singalongwithme pic.twitter.com/gcympCZluC — Forest Blakk (@forestblakk) December 3, 2021

Meet the Cast

The synopsis reads: “Leah’s 30th birthday is on Christmas Eve, the same day as her brother’s wedding. Her childhood crush is back in town for the wedding and he is determined to make sure her birthday does not go by the wayside.”

Emily Osment is Leah. Her credits include voices for productions like “Family Guy” and acting roles include “Pretty Smart” (Chelsea), “The Kominsky Method” (Theresa), “Almost Family” (Roxy), “25,” “Young & Hungry” (Gabi), “Christmas Wonderland,” “Mom” (Jodi), “Love Is All You Need?,” “Cleaners” (Roxie), “LifeTime,” “Kiss Me,” “Hannah Montana” (Lilly Truscott), numerous music videos, and more.

Osment is the younger sister of “Sixth Sense” star Haley Joel Osment. She’s slated to star in the upcoming Netflix comedy series, “Pretty Smart.” She’s also part of a band, which you can follow on Instagram here.

In May, they reached over a million streams for a song called “Black Coffee Morning.”

Casey Deidrick is Drew. His credits include “In the Dark” (Max Parish), “Now Apocalypse,” “Driven” (Colton), “Teen Wolf,” “Eye Candy” (Tommy Calligan), “Days of Our Lives” (Chad DiMera), “Revolution,” and more.

He’s perhaps best known for his role as Chad DiMera on “Days of Our Lives.” In an interview with Digital Journal, he said the role was an honor.

“It was an honor for me to be a part of the DiMera family, and it was great to work with Joseph Mascolo and James Scott, they were incredible teachers,” he said.

Frances Leigh is Julia Rutherford. She also starred in “The Flash” as Alice Lee and as Nanny in “Arrow.”

Patch May is Paul Taylor. His credits include “Gingerbread Miracle,” “Boomerang,” “Ronny Chieng: International Student” (Craig Cooper), “Home and Away,” “A Place to Call Home,” and more.

Also starring are:

Iris Quinn (Molly Taylor)

Mike Dopud (Tom Taylor)

Parmiss Sehat (Marcie Jones)

Libby Osler (Kendra)

Tanja Dixon-Warren (Nana Vaughn)

Lachlan Quarmby (Jalen)

Shaquan Lewis (Toby)

Amber Taylor (Young Leah Taylor)

David Beairsto (Reverend Conrad)

Tanis Dolman (Caroline)

Robert Egger (Roger)

Cameron Hallman (Young Paul)

Matteo Bolognese (Young Drew)

