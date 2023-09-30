Where Was ‘A Very Venice Romance’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Fall into Love movie, “A Very Venice Romance,” premieres on Saturday, September 30, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Stephanie Leonidas and Raniero Monaco Di Lapio. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and the cast involved.

‘A Very Venice Romance’ Was Filmed in Venice, Italy, & Bulgaria

“A Very Venice Romance” was shot on location in Venice and neighboring cities, as well as Bulgaria, according to Instagram posts from cast and crew.

Director Liz Farrer wrote in a June 19 post: “Here I am, and so grateful. Directing a wonderful movie in Bulgaria & Italy. Feeling all the feels.”

Leonidas also shared that they were filming in both Bulgaria and Italy when she wrapped up filming for the movie. “Thank you for letting us play 🇧🇬 🇮🇹 until next time…” Leonidas wrote in one post, including emojis for both countries’ flags.

However, Crown Media’s press release describes the movie as having been filmed entirely in Italy.

Farrer posted this crew picture, saying “YAY!! Add it to your calendars, Sept 30!”

“Absolutely love this photo,” Farrer posted in another Instagram share.

“What a delight to direct this talented group!” she shared in another post.

“Taking in my last night in Venice. Photos absolutely can not show the beauty and magic of this place,” Farrer posted on August 7.

“My Sunday office. #lovebulgaria #scriptreview,” Farrer wrote in another post.

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads:

Amy searches for a chef to help guide the venture she works for. She tries to woo an Italian chef, but he turns her down, so she enrolls in his cooking school to try to persuade him.

Stephanie Leonidas stars as Amy in the movie. According to her bio, she’s a talented English actress who started acting in community theater at just eight. She starred as Helena in the film “MirrorMask” and as Irisa in SyFy’s “Defiance.” More recenlty, you may have spotted her in Netflix’s “Feel Good” and ITV’s “Endeavour VII.” Her extensive TV portfolio also includes memorable appearances in Crackle’s “Snatch,” CBS’s “American Gothic” and “Daddy’s Girl,” SyFy’s “Killjoys,” PBS’s “Van Der Valk,” and BBC’s adaptation of “Dracula,” along with roles in “Crusade in Jeans,” ITV’s soap opera “Night and Day,” and numerous others.

Raniero Monaco di Lapio stars as Marcello. According to his bio, he trained at Milan’s Actor’s Academy. He starred as Roberto in “Rosy Abate,”and continued his success in “Smetto quando voglio 2” and “Smetto quando voglio 3,” where he portrayed the character of Fabio. He also starred as Raffaele Gherardi in the Rai Uno fiction series “La porta rossa,” and as Davide Gerace in “Un posto al sole.” He was also in Rai TV’s “Don Matteo 10,” “Siska Deluxe,” and “La mia famiglia a soqquadro,” along with a lead role in the film “L’ombra del lupo,” directed by A. Gelpi.

Also starring in the movie, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Ellie Rose Boswell (Jessica Adams)

Kriss Dosanjh (Bradford Duncan)

Frances Barber (Olivia Hansford)

Emily Piggford (Naomi)

Miriam Lucia (Caterina Favero)

Riccardo Acerbi (Giovanni Favero)

Atanas Srebrev (Sam Bellefarr)

Elena Petrova (Marisol Rodriguez)

Rinat Khismatouline (Lorenzo Rossi)

Andrea Brancone (Angelo)

Alberto Basaluzzo (Gino)

Max Kraus (Sage Jacobs)

Giovanni James Bertoia (Giorgio)

JR Esposito (Dr. Higgins)

Benoit Marechal (Jean Paul)

