Where Was ‘A Very Vermont Christmas’ Filmed? See Cast Stories & Locations

The Hallmark Channel’s newest Christmas in July movie, “A Very Vermont Christmas,” premieres on Saturday, July 20, at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. The movie stars Katie Leclerc and Ryan McPartlin. Read on to learn all about where it was filmed and see behind-the-scenes cast stories.

‘A Very Vermont Christmas’ Was Filmed in Massachusetts

Also known as the working title “Love is Brewing,” according to IMDb, “A Very Vermont Christmas” wasn’t filmed in Vermont after all. Instead, it was filmed in Massachusetts, including the Wachusett Mountain Ski Area, according to A2Z Filming.

The Wachusett Mountain ski resort itself also posted about the movie’s filming, adding that the movie was also filmed in the Princeton region.

Another location featured in the film is Seven Saws Brewing.

Writer Steven Kent told Mountain Times that the movie got a few delays.

“They have really good tax credits for film production in Massachusetts,” he said. “They were originally going to film it around Christmas time, but it was delayed again until March. We were really lucky to get it in this year, at all.”

Kent also revealed that the brewpub in the movie has a feature that’s a callout to a bar in Killington, where he and his partner, Pam Rice, live. The two own a dog-sitting business in Killington called Furry Child Daycare.

In March this year, Ryan McPartlin posted on Instagram about filming, commenting “Christmas would be cancelled if it wasn’t for our hair & makeup team !!! 🎄💇‍♂️💄”

And he shared a funny reel captioned: “Is this the first Christmas Action Romance??? 🎄❄️ 🤜”

Actor John Forest, who plays Greg in the movie, also took to Instagram to write about the film.

He wrote: “Belated appreciation shoutout to this amazing group of folks I had the pleasure of making a Christmas movie with earlier this month! And huge thanks to the beloved captain of the ship @johnstimp for his joyful direction and guidance, as well as to @juliearvedon at @slatecasting for the opportunity. This marked my very first audition with my incredible new agents @andrewwilsonagency and I could not be more psyched for all that lies ahead.”

In April 2023, director John Stimpson posted a picture on Instagram as he was filming “Letters to Santa” with Katie Leclerc, another movie he filmed with the lead star.

The two worked together on “A Cape Cod Christmas,” “Letters to Santa,” “Christmas a la Mode,” and now “A Very Vermont Christmas.”

Meet the Cast

Hallmark’s synopsis reads “A local champion skier and Vermont brew master teams up with an unlikely match to create a seasonal microbrew in order to save her family’s business by Christmas.”

Joy is played by Katie Leclerc. According to her bio, she had a recurring role on “The Big Bang Theory” and has also appeared in series like “Veronica Mars,” “Community,” and “NCIS,” among others. She has also starred in more than a dozen films for companies including Sony, Hallmark, and AMC+.

Ryan McPartlin portrays Zac. According to his bio, he may be best known for his role as Devon “Captain Awesome” Woodcomb on the series “Chuck.” He was an Abercrombie & Fitch model before his first acting role on “The Nanny.” He also played Hank Bennett on “Passions” (2001-2004) and Riley Martin on “Living with Fran.” He auditioned for Superman in “Superman Returns” and appeared in “Mad Men.” McPartlin is a certified personal trainer. He married former actress Danielle Kirlin on October 26, 2002, and they have two sons, Wyatt and Dylan.

Also starring, according to Hallmark’s press release, are:

Joanna Herrington (Mary)

John Forest (Greg)

Ivan Cecil Walks (Kevin)

David J. Curtis (Bob)

Jenna Lea Scott (Liftie Lucy)

Brett Davern (Ethan)

Kimaya Diggs (Rosie)

Bob Amero (Nathaniel)

