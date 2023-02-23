Hallmark Alum Announces Wife’s Death at 53: ‘Unimaginable Sorrow’

Actor John Schneider, who rose to fame as Bo on “The Dukes of Hazzard” in the early 80s and has appeared in multiple Hallmark Channel movies, announced via social media that his wife, Alicia Allain, has died. Schneider, who frequently called his wife “My Smile,” has received an outpouring of love and support from fans on Facebook and Instagram, where he shared the sad news with multiple posts.
“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” he wrote on February 22, 2023.
Allain’s obituary said she died at age 53 “surrounded by her family as she took her last breath” at her home in Holden, Louisiana, on February 21. According to WDBD, Allain revealed on FOX News in 2020 that she’d been diagnosed with “Stage 4 HER2 negative cancer” and that in her first PET scan, her body lit up “like a Christmas tree.”
“I went into like a speed course of reading what path I was going to take,” she told the “Fox & Friends” hosts. “I decided to do keto for cancer, CBD oil and then ground myself in minerals. I really got into a really rigid regime.”
John Schneider Says He is ‘Broken’ Over Wife’s Death
In his social media post announcing Allain’s death, Schneider asked for privacy and that his followers “not ask any questions.” However, he said he’d welcome any pictures people had taken of the two of them together.
“If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below,” he wrote. “Lastly … hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did.”
According to People, Schneider and Allain wed in July 2019 in a small ceremony in Holden. But since his messy divorce from his wife of 21 years, Elvira “Elly” Schneider, had taken five years and wasn’t officially finalized by the time of his wedding to Allain, according to TMZ, the couple said they were marrying “before God” and planned to make the marriage legal as soon as they could.
On February 23, Schneider shared a Christmas photo of him and Allain via Facebook along with a lengthy message.
“This is a time of unimaginable sorrow for me,” he wrote. “Grief is much too small a word. I’ve heard ot said that ‘with great love comes great sorrow.’ I had no idea what that meant until now.”
He continued, “Alicia was the fuel that ran my biggest dreams. The inspiration behind every creative thought. The very fabric of my soul. The glue that held me together. I miss her more than any words could possibly describe.”
Schneider said the words pain, grief, and love were all “too small” to express what he was truly feeling.
“Should you see me out there somewhere on the stage or in line at a coffee shop please don’t ask me how I am,” he wrote. “The answer is ‘broken’ and it’s currently too difficult for me fathom and certainly to painful to verbalize.”
John Schneider & His Wife Alicia Allain Made 15 Films Together
Schneider has enjoyed a successful career as an actor in recent years, including on two successful TV series — Tyler Perry’s “The Have Or Have Nots” from 2013 to 2021 and “Smallville” from 2001 to 2011.
He has also made his mark in TV rom-com movies, most recently starring in Lifetime originals like 2021’s “Christmas In Tune” with Reba McEntire and “Poinsettias For Christmas” with Bethany Joy Lenz in 2018. He’s also appeared in multiple Hallmark movies over the years, too, including 2015’s “Love By the Book,” 2011’s “You’ve Got a Friend” and “Your Love Never Fails,” and 2009’s “Come Dance at My Wedding.”
In October 2022, according to Fox News, Schneider and Allain, who made 15 independent films together, released a patriotic film called “To Die For” because he didn’t think Hollywood producers would make the kind of movie they wanted.
“We now live in an amazingly wonderful, technological world where we can not only make our own films, but we can distribute them as well without having to sleep with the enemy,” said Schneider.
As recently as February 12, he shared on Facebook that he was in Canton, Mississippi, filming a new movie he said was originally called “Finding Faith” but will have a new name by the time it’s released.
Two days later, on Valentine’s Day, Schneider posted a photo of himself and Allain on Facebook, asking fans for prayers.
“Need everyone to pray for strength and willingness to start Physical Therapy for my Smile,” he wrote about his wife. “She’s got some hard work ahead of her but anyone who has met her knows she is ‘As tough as a Waffle House Steak’ and is up to the challenge. Please don’t ask what’s going on. Just know that she needs strength and the willingness to push through.”
Allain shared a daughter, Jessica Ann Dollard, with her ex-husband Patrick Dollard. Her obituary said that a private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, mourners were asked to “please say prayers for her surviving family, tell someone you love that you love them in her honor, hug them and hold them tight.”