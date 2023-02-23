Hallmark Alum Announces Wife’s Death at 53: ‘Unimaginable Sorrow’

Actor John Schneider, who rose to fame as Bo on “The Dukes of Hazzard” in the early 80s and has appeared in multiple Hallmark Channel movies, announced via social media that his wife, Alicia Allain, has died. Schneider, who frequently called his wife “My Smile,” has received an outpouring of love and support from fans on Facebook and Instagram, where he shared the sad news with multiple posts.

“My beautiful Smile is pain free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” he wrote on February 22, 2023.

Allain’s obituary said she died at age 53 “surrounded by her family as she took her last breath” at her home in Holden, Louisiana, on February 21. According to WDBD, Allain revealed on FOX News in 2020 that she’d been diagnosed with “Stage 4 HER2 negative cancer” and that in her first PET scan, her body lit up “like a Christmas tree.”

“I went into like a speed course of reading what path I was going to take,” she told the “Fox & Friends” hosts. “I decided to do keto for cancer, CBD oil and then ground myself in minerals. I really got into a really rigid regime.”

John Schneider Says He is ‘Broken’ Over Wife’s Death

In his social media post announcing Allain’s death, Schneider asked for privacy and that his followers “not ask any questions.” However, he said he’d welcome any pictures people had taken of the two of them together.

“If you have any pictures of us and our obvious love and adoration for each other, please post them below,” he wrote. “Lastly … hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel. We always did.”

According to People, Schneider and Allain wed in July 2019 in a small ceremony in Holden. But since his messy divorce from his wife of 21 years, Elvira “Elly” Schneider, had taken five years and wasn’t officially finalized by the time of his wedding to Allain, according to TMZ, the couple said they were marrying “before God” and planned to make the marriage legal as soon as they could.

On February 23, Schneider shared a Christmas photo of him and Allain via Facebook along with a lengthy message.