This Actor Left Quarantine with a Big Hallmark Announcement

A beloved Hallmark actor caused a lot of worry among fans when he posted photos on Instagram showing him quarantined for two weeks. But as it turns out, he wasn’t sick. In fact, he was quarantining for a major project with Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Brennan Elliott got a lot of sympathy from fans when he posted photos on Instagram of his 14-day quarantine. But now he’s finally done and ready to start on not just one but two new Hallmark movies.

Here’s what you need to know.

On Day 10 of His 14-Day Quarantine, Elliott Said He Was Ready To Escape

On day 10 out of his 14-day quarantine, Elliott took to Instagram to share a photo of himself bundled up in a blanket, ready to be done with being so shut-in. Despite using the phrase “quarantine” in his post, he wasn’t actually quarantining for being sick. He was quarantined so he could work on a new Hallmark movie.

Fans took to Instagram to tell him that they were rooting for him to stay strong.

One fan wrote: “Your quarantine is our gain!!! Thank you.”

Others thought he was actually sick and posted sympathy comments. One wrote, “I hope you feel better soon, praying.”

Elliott took to Twitter to correct the wrong impression about his health, writing: “Just FYI everyone. Appreciate all the well wishes but I am not sick but when coming to Canada it is law during this time of COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days before filming. healthfirst”

Just FYI everyone. Appreciate all the well wishes but I am not sick but when coming to Canada it is law during this time of COVID-19 to quarantine for 14 days before filming. 😘 healthfirst — Brennan Elliott (@brennan_elliott) October 18, 2020

He was already tired of quarantining on Day 6 (and who can blame him), so Day 10 was particularly stressful. Here’s his Day 6 photo. He added to the caption: “Can I come out yet?!”

He’s Now Out of Quarantine & Ready To Start Filming 2 New ‘Crossword Mysteries’ Movies

Elliott was looking happier on his last day of quarantine.

He wrote:

Last day of 14 day lockdown y’all! 🙏👏 it’ll be nice to get some fresh air and a walk in! Grateful 4 🇨🇦 taking every precaution to make sure we are all safe on sets! Thankyou 4 my tv family for being so diligent and proactive as well as taking every precaution necessary to keep crews and cast safe! 👏 bravo @hallmarkchannel @hallmarkmovie for bringing wonderful family content during this difficult time and keeping all of us safe in the process!”

Here’s his post:

Elliott is now out of quarantine and ready to get to work on two movies that many fans are going to be excited about — Crossword Mysteries. According to his Instagram captions, he’s not just working on one movie — he’s working on two back-to-back Crossword Mysteries movies with co-star Lacey Chabert.

Elliott first announced his plans in mid-September, but it wasn’t until mid-October that he announced that he was finally done with his quarantine and ready to begin filming.

His “out of quarantine” photo showed a very happy Elliott. He wrote, in part: “Off 2 c what wardrobe has planned for #logan for the next 2 #crosswordmysteries movies.”

This holiday season, Elliott is starring in Hallmark’s Christmas in Vienna. The movie premieres November 14, and he’ll be co-starring with Sarah Drew.

