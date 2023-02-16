Hallmark Stars Reveal They’re Filming New Musical Movie

Two Hallmark Channel fan-favorites have just kicked off filming a new movie in Vancouver, Canada — and, in a surprise twist, the script calls for “singing and dancing.” Hallmark isn’t known for musical fare, though the network did collaborate with the Radio City Rockettes for “A Holiday Spectacular” in 2022. Recent social media posts by actresses Tamera Mowry-Housley and Chelsea Hobbs seem to confirm recent online reports that they’d been cast in a new music-themed Hallmark project called “Dream Moms,” which just began filming. Here’s what you need to know:

Tamera Mowry-Housley Teases New Role With Clever Video

Mowry-Housley posted an Instagram video on February 15, 2023, that revealed she was on the set of a new movie in Vancouver, where Hallmark films many of its projects.

She wrote, “Reporting to you from @vancouver Working on something fun with singing and dancing! Can’t wait to share with you guys!”

The actress also posted a clever black-and-white video from the set to share her news, pretending that the movie camera was her long-lost love.

“Hi guys, I wanted to introduce you to someone who I absolutely love and that I’ve missed,” she said, slowly revealing she was standing next to a camera. She added, “Say hello to my friend!”

Turning her attention to the camera, she said, “It’s so good to see you! I can’t believe we’re working together again! I love how you just stare at me, too; it’s amazing with your one eye. It’s fantastic!”

Mowry-Housley then turned back to her followers to say, “Coming soon!” She gave a thumbs-up, and then waved with a smile. Though she didn’t divulge further details, what she did share lines up with recent reports that she’d been cast in “Dream Moms.”

On February 6, Twitter account Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing, which has become a reputable source of insider info on yet-to-be-announced Hallmark projects, reported that Mowry-Housley was due to start filming the “musically-influenced” movie alongside Chelsea Hobbs, who last appeared in “The Holiday Sitter” as Jonathan Bennett’s sister.

Tamera Mowry-Housley set to start filming a new Hallmark movie next week, DREAM MOMS, with director Jessica Harmon. The musically-influenced movie is also set to star Chelsea Hobbs, per IMDb. — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) February 7, 2023

According to Creative BC, the movie began filming on February 13 and is scheduled to wrap on March 6 under the direction of Jessica Harmon, who also directed Mowry-Housley in Hallmark’s “Girlfriendship,” which first aired in October.

In April 2021, Mowry-Housley appeared as the Seashell on FOX’s “The Masked Singer,” surprising fans and the judges with her singing chops. She told People magazine at the time that she hadn’t performed on a stage in nearly two decades, before she and her sister Tia Mowry landed the hit sitcom “Sister, Sister.” But she told the magazine she wanted to incorporate musical projects into her career moving forward.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to sing again, she said. “I started my Hollywood career in a theater group, actually. I was acting and singing at the same time. It was called Voices and I was 14. And at that same time, I was doing a pilot called ‘Sister, Sister.’ So I had to focus more on acting, but I always wondered what it would have been if I went that route.”

Chelsea Hobbs Says She’s Working on Physically Demanding Movie

Meanwhile, Hobbs has also shared via social media that currently filming, too, posting a photo in her Instagram Stories on February 15 of a catered meal served on-set. and director Harmon posted a photo in her Stories of a film crew surrounding Hobbs on a stage as a wardrobe crew member fixed the hem of her skirt.

Prior to filming, on January 31, Hobbs, who just celebrated her daughter Lucy’s first birthday, posted two photos of herself in workout wear and said her upcoming role would be the most physically demanding project since she starred on ABC Family’s “Make It Or Break It,” a series about teen gymnasts that premiered in 2009.

“Diving into begin preparing for my next role this week,” she wrote on Instagram. “It’s going to be the most I’ve been physically challenged since #miobi and I feel pretty grateful and proud of myself for pulling this off while not in my twenties”

Hobbs liked one person’s comment that said, “looks like it’ll involve some dancing, so now I’m extra excited!”

When an old friend wrote, “You were made for this! Twirling since we were lil,” Hobbs responded, “haha yesss we have been lol still remember us in hip hop like dorks”

On February 14, director Harmon posted a photo in her Instagram Stories of a production crew gathered on a stage around Hobbs, who was standing with her hair in a bun, wearing a sleeveless dress that someone was fixing the hem on, and what looked to be heeled dance shoes.

It’s not clear if “Dream Moms” is a full musical nor when Hallmark plans to premiere the film.