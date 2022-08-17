PHOTO: Former ‘Hallmark’ Guest Stars Surprise Fans With Incredible Family News

This week, a couple who previously appeared on Hallmark’s “Home & Family” revealed big news: they just welcomed their first child together. The singing pair had not shared the pregnancy news with fans prior to the baby’s arrival, so everybody had a lot to wrap their heads around with the sudden announcement. People went wild over the first photo of the family and flooded the couple with well wishes.

Here’s what you need to know:

Adrienne Bailon & Israel Houghton Have Welcomed a Son

On August 16, both Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton announced the arrival of their son, Ever James, via their Instagram pages. “We have quietly prayed while sitting on this most magnificent secret for the last 9 months,” she wrote. Those who follow the former Cheetah Girl performer know she has struggled with fertility issues for several years. As she detailed in the caption of her announcement Instagram post, “He is worth every tear, every disappointment, every delayed prayer, every IVF cycle, every miscarriage. Everything.”

“Grateful to God, to our angel surrogate and to all of our friends and family who have stood with us for over 5 years on this journey. He’s here and we have never been happier to lose sleep!”

The couple appeared on “Home & Family” in October 2018, and during that appearance, they performed music they had done together from his album “Road to DeMaskUs,” detailed Hallmark. Bailon also co-hosted “The Real” alongside Hallmark star Tamera Mowry-Housley for several seasons, and it appears the two have remained close since then. Very quickly after Bailon’s Instagram post went live, Mowry-Housley excitedly commented. “Wooooo-hoooooo!!!!! Cried so many tears of joy today! So happy for you my love! See you guys soooooon!!!” The Hallmark star’s comment was “liked” more than 6,400 times and several fans added notes of their own expressing their love for her excitement over her colleague’s revelation.

Colleagues & Fans Flooded the Instagram Post With Loving Comments

In less than 24 hours, more than 46,000 notes poured into the comments section of Bailon and Houghton’s shared Instagram post. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” veteran Nene Leakes posted her congratulations, as did “The Masked Singer” star Ken Jeong. “The Real” co-host Jennie Mai wrote a lengthy caption, and notes came in from others, such as Kelly Rowland, Evelyn Lozada, Niecy Nash, and even Khloe Kardashian.

“I am so beyond happy for you A!!! He is the luckiest little boy to have you both as his parents. You are going to be the most incredible mommy! I love you! Enjoy every second,” Kardashian wrote. Kardashian’s comment garnered almost 5,000 “likes” on its own, and the note came just days after Kardashian welcomed her first son via surrogate as well. As The Daily Mail noted, Bailon also happens to be the ex-girlfriend of Rob Kardashian.

This is Bailon’s first child. Life & Style shared that Houghton has four children from a prior relationship, two daughters and two sons. Despite keeping the pregnancy via a surrogate a secret until Ever James was born, everybody immediately embraced the news. It was clear from the Instagram post, and the reactions to it, that both the couple and their supporters were completely overjoyed by the little boy’s arrival.