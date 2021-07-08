Alexa PenaVega Dreams of Having Another Baby

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega of Hallmark’s “Picture Perfect Mysteries” welcomed their third child together in May. After a brief stint in the ICU, baby Rio joined her two older brothers, Ocean and Kingston, at the PenaVega’s home in Hawaii.

Just a couple of months later, Mama Alexa revealed she is already dreaming of another baby. Literally. She captioned a family photo on her Instagram story, “I had a dream I was pregnant again last night. I’m not mad at it.”

Although the PenaVegas may hold off a little longer before getting pregnant again, it seems like they definitely want more children. Their kids are all relatively close in age, with their oldest being 4-years-old.

Alexa Shared a Sweet Father’s Day Tribute to Carlos

The PenaVegas truly seem like partners in crime. After all, they BOTH took each other’s last names and they literally solve crimes together on TV. For Father’s Day, Alexa wrote a sweet message to Carlos on Instagram.

“When these kids grow up they will be able to say they had a daddy who loved them and was always there for them. Who gave them the greatest adventures. Who taught them important values and lessons. Who loved Jesus. Loved their mommy and made her laugh all the time. Who always found a way to be joyful even when it was hard. Who was the goofiest dancer! Who would go to the end of the earth if it meant keeping us all safe,” the mother of three wrote.

Carlos commented on the post, “😢❤️ I’m not crying.”

Will There Be Another ‘Picture Perfect’ Mystery?

Unfortunately, fans of the “Picture Perfect Mystery” series may have to wait a while for the next film. No announcements have been made and the PenaVegas are likely unable to both travel for work with a baby at home. However, Carlos did suggest that he’d love to film a Christmas movie for Hallmark a little closer to home.

In the meantime, there are plenty of other new Hallmark movies and mysteries premiering soon. Here’s everything coming out in July.

‘Crashing Through the Snow’

As part of Hallmark‘s “Christmas in July” event, “Crashing Through the Snow” will premiere on July 10 at 9 PM ET. The film follows Maggie, played by Amy Acker, as she joins her ex-husband and his new girlfriend for Christmas. But her holiday season is nothing like expected after she meets Kate’s brother (Warren Christie).

Christie shared an Instagram photo of him with Acker and another fellow actor, Geoff Stults, posing by a fire with the location listed as Kananaskis County in Alberta, Canada. A lot of Hallmark films are filmed in the area. Christie captioned the photo, “Getting to spend time with @theamyacker and @geoffmstults in this beautiful backdrop is pretty much as good as it gets.”

‘Love for Real’

Part of “Summer Nights“, this new film centers on Hayley and Bree, best friends who decide to go on a reality dating show to promote their fashion line. But what happens when the lines between business and true love get blurred? “Love for Real” stars Chloe Bridges, Scott Michael Foster, and Corbin Bleu.

