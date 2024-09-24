Alexa & Carlos PenaVega Expand Family Months After Devastating Stillbirth

Former Hallmark stars Carlos PenaVega and Alexa PenaVega have added a new family member to their crew and their fans seem quite excited for them.

The addition comes just months after the couple revealed via Instagram that their fourth child was stillborn.

In June Alexa shared on Instagram that they are not necessarily done having children. However, their new family addition in this case is a trained family protection dog named Roy, not another baby.

Carlos & Alexa PenaVega Added a Protection Dog to Their Family

A September 11 Instagram post from Trident Elite Family Protection Dogs showed the arrival of the dog and training team in Nashville, Tennessee where the PenaVega family lives.

In the video, the trainer noted that Carlos had previously flown to the U.K. to meet Roy. However, this was the dog’s first opportunity to meet the whole family.

“Roy meeting his new family. What an amazing experience for us all, handing over an amazing dog to an amazing family,” the caption of the first post read.

On September 12, the company shared a video on Instagram showing the dog meeting his new family. “The best job in the world,” the caption read.

Carlos commented, “Rio throwing the ball makes me smile so much!!”

A fan responded, “I agree with you! It’s the cutest thing ever.”

“This made me so happy this family is everything,” added another fan.

Someone else gushed, “Love this with my whole heart!!! Growing up with dogs is the BEST!! 🥹💛😭 this is so special!! Welcome to the PenaVega fam Roy!!!! You’re so loved already!!”

“ROY GETTING THAT BIG TIME RUSH,” read the caption in a September 14 post, referring to Carlos’ band Big Time Rush.

One supporter commented, “What a beautiful dog, perfect addition to the PenaVega fam!!!”

Another commented, “Best friends and best alarm system ever!!”

Trident Elite’s September 13 post received a similar response. “The kiddos and whole fam are going to have one best friend and protector!”

Roy Is an ‘Elite’ Trained Family Protection Dog

The website description for the family’s new protection dog, Roy, notes he is “an elite family protection dog training at the highest level.”

“Roy is prepared to face multiple attackers, armed assaults, home invasions, carjackings, and various other threats,” the description continues.

The FAQ section of the company’s website indicates they train dogs to several different levels, and the prices for the dogs adjust accordingly.

The prices begin at around $33,000 to $87,000 in U.S. dollars depending on their level of training.

The company lists Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 training, along with Elite. Another elite dog listed as available on the company’s site is priced at about $200,000 U.S.

In April, Carlos and Alexa revealed on Instagram that the daughter they named Indy was “born at rest.” Alexa shared, “She was absolutely beautiful. And looked just like daddy. Dark hair and all. Grief has come to us in waves.”

The couple has three older children. As PopSugar shared, their first son, Ocean, was born in December 2016. Next came Kingston, the pair’s second son, in June 2019. In May 2022, Carlos and Alexa welcomed their first daughter, Rio.

Alexa took to her Instagram page in June to answer fan questions, and she admitted she does feel a pull to add another child to the family. For now, however, it appears they are focusing on their three children and newest family member, their protection dog Roy.