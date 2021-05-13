Alexa PenaVega’s Newborn Baby Is In Intensive Care

Actress Alexa PenaVega welcomed her third child, a daughter, to the world on May 7. She announced the arrival of baby Rio via a May 10 Instagram post.

In the post, PenaVega said that Rio is in intensive care, stating “baby girl is kicking some serious booty in the NICU.” The “Spy Kids” actress was not due to give birth until mid-June. In an April 27 Instagram post, she wrote “see you in 7 weeks baby girl!”

Both PenaVega and her husband Carlos of Nickelodeon’s “Big Time Rush” shared the same Instagram photo of Rio’s tiny fingers in her parents’ hands on May 10. The caption alluded to the premature birth, stating “little Rio could not wait to come out and play with her brothers!”

Carlos PenaVega added a sweet note to his wife on his post. “I could never do what you do. The best momma to our 2 boys and now little girl. Thank you for being a solid rock for this family,” he wrote.

The PenaVegas Are Now a Family of Five

Alexa and Carlos PenaVega’s baby daughter Rio rounds out their family of five. The married couple also has two sons; Ocean King who is 4, and Kingston James who will be 2 at the end of June. Alexa recently shared a lighthearted Instagram video of her and Carlos explaining just how much their sons love playing with Hot Wheels cars. The video shows Alexa and Carlos having some Hot Wheels fun of their own, attempting to build a ramp for a toy car to jump over their swimming pool.

The last name PenaVega is a combination of Alexa and Carlos’s last names. Carlos’s last name was previously Pena and Alexa’s maiden name is Vega. The pair got married in Mexico in 2014. Alexa PenaVega was previously married to producer Sean Covel, best known for his work on the film, “Napoleon Dynamite.” The actress filed for divorce in June of 2012.

PenaVega shared an Instagram photo on April 16 of her posing with her husband and sons with her baby bump in full view. In the caption, she joked about no one ever wanting to look at the camera for family photos and said, “hopefully little girl will wanna take photos with mama!”

PenaVega’s Latest Hallmark Film Is Airing Again Soon

“Taking a Shot at Love”, PenaVega’s most recent Hallmark movie, premiered in January 2021. The film will air again Sunday, May 16 at 11 am. PenaVega plays a professional ballet dancer who helps Ryan, an injured professional hockey player played by Luke Macfarlane, recover from his injury with ballet training. During the filming process, the Hallmark actress shared behind-the-scenes Instagram photos of her practicing her ballet moves.

PenaVega also appeared on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2015. She and her partner Mark Ballas placed sixth on the show. Her husband Carlos was a contestant in the same season of DWTS and placed fourth. When Alexa was voted off the show before Carlos, he broke into tears and embraced his wife. “Baby, you’re gonna do so good,” Alexa PenaVega said to reassure him.

Alexa PenaVega posted a throwback Instagram video in September 2019 of her dancing the jive with her former partner Mark Ballas. Fellow Hallmark actress and DWTS alum Danica McKellar commented, “so good, Alexa!!” on the video.

READ NEXT: Candace Cameron Bure Says Her Clothing Line Has a ‘Modesty Factor’