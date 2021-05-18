Alexa PenaVega Shares Photos Of Her Baby Daughter In the Hospital

On May 10, Alexa and Carlos PenaVega both shared the news that their newborn daughter, Rio, was in intensive care. Rio was born about a month early but her parents, both actors, wrote on Instagram that she was “kicking some serious booty in the NICU.”

On May 16, Alexa PenaVega shared an update on Instagram, announcing that both she and her baby were back at home. The photos she shared showed her breastfeeding baby Rio and looking serene. “I don’t normally post photos like this…but this was so powerful to me,” PenaVega wrote. She also explained that “one of the most important things in the NICU is that skin to skin time and mama’s milk.”

Both PenaVega and her husband have been outspoken in the past about their Christian faith. In the Instagram post, Alexa PenaVega said that although Rio’s early birth was unexpected, “we felt God’s peace the ENTIRE time.” Fellow Hallmark actor Danica McKellar commented three heart emojis on the post. Candace Cameron Bure also commented, writing “Awwww congratulations and welcome to the world Rio!”

Follow the Heavy on Hallmark Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

The PenaVegas Relocated to Hawaii in 2017

According to PenaVega’s latest Instagram post, baby Rio was born at Kapi’olani Medical center in Honolulu, Hawaii. The PenaVega’s left Los Angeles for Hawaii in 2017 when their oldest son was a baby.

In a 2020 interview with People, the PenaVegas shed some light on the reasons behind their bold move. “We’ve never fit the Hollywood mold,” Alexa PenaVega said. “We’ve never done things in a conventional way.” The pair felt like they were craving a sense of community that they couldn’t find in L.A. “We still have fantastic friends who live there, but most of them don’t have kids and aren’t married,” PenaVega said.

In the interview, Carlos PenaVega talked about meeting Alexa at a bible study group and how they came to the decision to combine their last names. “We were literally at the county office in Ventura signing all the paperwork and the woman was like ‘Whose last name?’ I said ‘let’s see if this works. Carlos and Alexa PenaVega. Just one word.”

Carlos told People that he and Alexa began considering a move to Hawaii after meeting other young Christian couples while visiting Maui. “We prayed on it and then we moved here three months later,” he said. Alexa recently shared an Instagram post of her and Carlos standing by their swimming pool with a sunset in the background. Their two sons could be seen swimming in the photo. Carlos commented, “we get to LIVE here!!? God is sooo GOOOD!”

The Family of Five Is Happy and Healthy

On May 16, Carlos PenaVega shared an Instagram photo of the entire family of five relaxing in bed together. Alexa was holding baby Rio and lying next to her oldest son, Ocean. Kingston, who will be 2 in June, was between his older brother and his dad, hiding his face from the camera. “Thank you all for your prayers!,” PenaVega captioned the photo. “Everyone is finally back home, safe and healthy.”

Later that day, PenaVega shared another Instagram photo of him and his sons making funny faces. “#Sundayfunday with the boys,” he wrote in the caption. According to Carlos’s IMDb page, his latest project is “The Loud House Movie,” based on the Nickelodeon TV series “The Loud House.” PenaVega voices the character of Bobby Santiago. The film will air on Netflix.

READ NEXT: Will There Be Another ‘Martha’s Vineyard Mystery Movie?